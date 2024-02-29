Watch: UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield reacts to calls from Palestinians to resign

This week’s edition of “The Hill With April Ryan” looks at the complicated dynamic of the Israel and Hamas war through the eyes of the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. The career diplomat and top Black official in President Biden’s cabinet also responded to calls from Palestinians for her to resign over the U.S.’s response to the Middle East conflict. “The Hill” also chats with former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele, who called Donald Trump a “redneck” after his recent comments about Black Americans during a campaign stop in South Carolina. Ryan also sits down with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to discuss recommendations from the agency’s equity commission to support Black and disadvantaged farmers. Over the decades, the number of Black farmers has dramatically declined. Vilsack told theGrio the population of Black farmers has dwindled to about 32,000 compared to more than a million at the turn of the century.

Watch the full episode of “The Hill with April Ryan” below!

