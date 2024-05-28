Watch: Supporting a loved one with mental health issues | Life Hacks

If you have a loved one with mental health issues, the smallest gesture can be an act of support. In this episode of Life Hacks, Danteé Ramos, a multimedia journalist who was diagnosed with bipolar II disorder in 2023, opens up about ways her family was supportive after her diagnosis and offers tips on how you can support a loved one with mental health issues.

“I always joke around and say I needed to give my family a support group because it was a lot,” Ramos tells theGrio. “When I did get diagnosed, my family took it in and tried to educate themselves. [They] asked me what I needed and what my symptoms were. Even now, they’ll check if I took my medication and if I’m eating.

“They have a great communication with my boyfriend, who I live with,” Ramos adds. “Sometimes I’ll isolate myself, but they’ll make sure they’re up to date in some way without invading an area where I may not be ready to talk at the time or an episode is bothering me. They give me so much love.”

Check out the full video and for more Life Hacks, click here.