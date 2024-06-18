Brandy, Monica team up for ‘Boy Is Mine’ remix with Ariana Grande

Brandy and Monica are taking fans back to 1998 with their newest song.

The R&B divas who collaborated on the ‘90s hit “The Boy Is Mine,” are joining Ariana Grande for a remix of her song of the same name. Grande’s version of “The Boy Is Mine” is not a cover of the original song, but instead reimagines the R&B classic that topped Billboard charts, Grande said in an Apple Music interview. Brandy announced the exciting news about the remix on Monday in an Instagram post.

“Ariana Grande – The Boy Is Mine Remix with Brandy & Monica out JUNE 21! Pre-save link in my bio,” the “I Wanna Be Down” singer wrote, alongside the Catwoman-themed video teaser.

Grande posted the same video on her Instagram page, where she also thanked Brandy and Monica for joining the remix of her song.

Monica and Brandy at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 24, 1999, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect) –

“THE BOY IS MINE REMIX with @brandy and @monicadenise june 21st,” Grande wrote. “i ……… cannot believe this is real (i don’t know if i will even long after it’s out),” Grande wrote. “my deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me.”

“it is near impossible to say how much this means to me,” she continued. “this is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today. i loooooove you both so so much. thank you !!!!!!! THE BOY IS MINE REMIX JUNE 21.”

Monica also got in on the fun, posting the same video teaser on Monday with details about the remix release date. One week earlier, Monica shared new photos of herself with Brandy on Instagram. In the first image, Monica and Brandy are pictured in all-black ensembles smiling at the camera. In the second photo, they are standing and serving supermodel looks.

“@arianagrande 🖤THE BOY IS MINE🖤,” Monica captioned the carousel of photos.

“The Boy Is Mine” remix is the third time Brandy and Monica have worked together on a song. In addition to their 1998 hit single, the duo recorded and released “It All Belongs to Me” in 2012.