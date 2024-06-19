Watch: Experience the International African American Museum

The International African American Museum in the port city of Charleston, South Carolina, has drawn more than 100,000 visitors since opening its doors last summer.



Nestled on Gadsden’s Wharf, where an estimated 40% of enslaved Africans first set foot in this country, it is the second-largest museum focused on Black history. It took more than 20 years to complete the $120 million project. The museum features artifacts, exhibits, and a genealogy center that helps visitors trace their ancestry.



Just before its grand opening last June, we sat down with the museum’s president and CEO, Dr. Tonya Matthews, who shared what visitors can expect to experience at this 150,000-square-foot facility. Watch the video below to learn more.