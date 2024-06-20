Watch: Why sunscreen should be a part of your skincare routine | Life Hacks

If you have a skincare routine and sunscreen isn’t a part of it, you might want to reconsider. Dr. Anne Beal, physician-researcher and founder of Absolute Joi skincare, joins Life Hacks with Liana to discuss why sunscreen is important for our skin (and yes Black people need sunscreen too).

“A lot of Black folks think that they don’t need sunscreen,” Beal tells theGrio. “They’ll say, ‘Well, is the sun bad? I really like the sun.’ And the analogy that I [give] is we like sugar in our coffee too, but if you eat a 5 pound bag of sugar you’ll end up with diabetes.”

“So just because a little bit of something is good doesn’t mean that overdosing on it is really good for us.” Beal continues. “The number one thing and the biggest challenge to our skin as we age is the accumulated impact of, the sun.”

Check out the full video and for more Life Hacks, click here.