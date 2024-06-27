Watch: The process behind hairline lowering surgery | Life Hacks

Dr. Robert Drummond, a hair transplant surgeon, joins Life Hacks with Liana to talk about hairline lowering surgery.



Drummond and Dr. Carl Truesdale created Crown Hair Institute in Beverly Hills, California, where they provide personalized solutions to hair loss. The institute offers full-service patient care plans and a variety of procedures for all hair types. One of the procedures it provides for hair restoration is hairline lowering surgery. Check out the full video to learn about the surgery and the recovery.

For more Life Hacks, click here.