10 ways to turn cookout leftovers into a culinary feast

July 4 means family, cookouts, and… leftovers. Lots of leftovers.

Leading up to Independence Day, how to grill hamburgers, beef hot dogs and salmon were among the most searched Google keywords. Yet, in the days that follow, that extra food often goes to waste because, according to one survey, two in five Americans don’t like leftovers.

There’s an easy solution: Repurpose leftovers into a new and pleasing meal. It’s easier than you think; here are 10 ways you can revive cookout leftovers.

Hot dogs

Admittedly, hot dogs are easy; all you need to do is gently reheat them and put them in a fresh bun — but you don’t have to stick with the status quo. Instead, try this:

Hot dogs and baked beans: Baked beans always gain more flavor with a sausage of some type. Polish and Italian sausages are great, and so are brats. However, hot dogs make baked beans just as tasty. Yes, canned baked beans are easy, but take them to the next level by taking a minute to make your own. You can find easy baked bean recipes like this one, or take pinto beans and add your favorite BBQ sauce. Slice up the hot dogs and bake with the beans. If you like heat, add some jalapenos or your favorite hot sauce. Serve with any extra bread.

Cheesy croissant hot dogs: This recipe, riffing on the classic “pigs in a blanket,” is as easy as it gets. Get a can of croissant dough, which, when unrolled, separates into eight portions. Take one piece of the dough and sprinkle it with your favorite cheese. Then, wrap the hot dog in the dough. Some 15 minutes later, you’ll have a delicious hot dog wrapped in a nicely browned and flakey crust. Dip in spicy brown mustard, ketchup, or your favorite sauce.

Grilled Cheese Dogs: Yes, really. It’s a marriage between a crispy, delicious grilled cheese and a hot dog. Assemble the grilled cheese as you normally would. Slice the hot dog lengthwise and then widthwise, giving you four pieces. Add the hot dog to the sandwich and cook until browned. TIP: Most people use butter or margarine to spread on the bread when making grilled cheese. Try mayonnaise instead. It has a higher heat point, crisps better, and doesn’t leave an oily flavor.

Burgers

Unlike hot dogs, burgers can be miserably bad the next day. After sitting in the refrigerator overnight, they turn into hard cylindrical objects that, if dropped on a foot, can likely break a toe. But there’s no need to discard them; save your meat and money by trying any of the following instead.

Sloppy Joes. Sloppy Joes don’t get the respect they deserve. They’re meaty, saucy, tasty concoctions that should be a lunch or dinner staple. Take those leftover burger patties and dice them up. Add an easy Sloppy Joe sauce and let it simmer until the sauce makes the meat nice and soft. (Yes, you can use a store-bought canned version.) Serve on a bun, and done.

Meat sauce for pasta: Chop up your burgers along with an onion, garlic and green pepper. Pour in your favorite pasta sauce and let simmer for at least an hour. (How much sauce you need depends on the amount of leftovers you have.) By then, the sauce should be infused with the flavor of the now-softened meat, and dinner is served.

Meaty Mac and Cheese: For this homemade take on Hamburger Helper to work, you’ll need a saucy mac and cheese that coats the meat. Chop the burgers and then add them to your favorite mac and cheese recipe. Make sure the meat is thoroughly incorporated and covered with sauce. If you’re inclined, you can add breadcrumbs and brown until the broiler, or do the stove-top method; either works well.

Salmon

Salmon provides the best option for a fancier meal. With some clever remixes, your guests won’t even know they’re eating leftovers.

Risotto: Arborio rice — which you need to make risotto — might be the best rice dish around. It’s time-consuming, but the combination of cooking it in a vegetable or chicken stock results in a fragrant and delicious meal. It’s even better after adding the leftover salmon. If you really want to kick it up, add peas, mushrooms and shrimp, and you have a to-die-for seafood risotto.

Creamy Spinach Salmon: Add one bunch of spinach to a pan and wilt. Add a little vegetable stock, then butter, garlic and cream. Stir together, add the salmon until it’s heated through, and your guests will wonder when you went to culinary school. Serve over rice or linguine.

Salmon Patties. Talk about versatile…Use your hands to break up the leftover salmon in a bowl. Add breadcrumbs, eggs, salt and pepper, and mix. Add into pan over low heat until crunchy on the outside and heated through. You can eat these alongside eggs for breakfast, as a sandwich, with a salad, or atop vegetables.

A Killer Combo

Sloppy Joe Dogs with New York onions. If you’re a meat lover, this will make your mouth water from the time you start putting it together. Make your Sloppy Joes using your leftover burgers. Make hot dog onions, a specialty that is very popular at New York’s famous hotdog carts. Heat your leftover hotdogs, place them in buns, and top with the Sloppy Joes and onions. It’s a sloppy mess — and worth every tasty bite.