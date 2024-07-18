Watch: Tips to help you network on LinkedIn | Life Hacks

Andrew McCaskill, a LinkedIn career expert, joins theGrio’s “Life Hacks with Liana” to share some do’s and don’ts to help professionals network on LinkedIn.

“I think some of the biggest do’s and don’ts are don’t just assume that because you engage with somebody one time, you’re one and done,” McCaskill tells theGrio. “That’s number one. It’s a relationship,” McCaskill says.

“Do not wait until you are looking for a job to start building your network; you have to be ready,” McCaskill adds. “My dad always used to say, ‘If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.’ And part of being ready means always thinking about your network and engaging with people; it means reaching out to people when you don’t need something.”

Check out the full video and for more Life Hacks, click here.