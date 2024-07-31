Watch: 5 questions with McKinley Freeman

If you haven’t seen Season 1 of Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” you’re missing out. Imagine “Scandal” mixed with “How to Get Away with Murder.” The show follows defense attorney Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) as she balances being a good mother and wife while challenging the justice system every chance she gets. Season 2 picks up with Jax receiving a phone call from her best friend saying that she killed her husband.

Actor McKinley Freeman plays Lewis, Jax’s husband, who wants his wife to be more present instead of choosing law over marriage. Freeman stopped by theGrio for our newest series, “5 Questions with…,” where we go one-on-one with some of today’s biggest tastemakers. He discusses what to expect in Season 2, what he wants to see from his character, what actor, dead or alive, he’d like to work with, and more.

The Illinois native says fans can expect elevation in the new season. With the twists and turns of the first season, it’s hard to imagine what exciting storyline we’ll get next. Season 2 of “Reasonable Doubt” premieres Aug. 22 on Hulu.

Watch the full interview above and head to theGrio.com for more “5 Questions with…”