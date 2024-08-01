Watch: How Propel Center is helping HBCU students prepare for their future | Life Hacks

If you are enrolled in undergrad or graduate school at an HBCU and looking for additional resources and opportunities to prepare for your future in the workforce, the Propel Center may be the place for you. Dr. Lisa Herring, president of the center, joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss the importance of the program for HBCUs and how it can benefit students.

“We serve as the epicenter for HBCUs across the country,” Herring tells theGrio. “Our focus is strategic technology and innovation, workforce development, and upskilling and credentials for our HBCU scholars and faculty.”

“I have a strong passion and conviction around not only ensuring that our HBCU scholars have access and opportunity, but that we ensure that they are not only equally competitive but that they stand outside of the group of competition as those who are most qualified for resources, opportunities and career placement,” Herring adds.

“What we know best as it relates to our relationships with our HBCU ecosystem is that when we’re able to partner with [industries] and ensure that we created a unique pathway that’s tailored for our students, it sets them aside from others.”

Check out the full video, and for more Life Hacks, click here.