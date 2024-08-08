Top 15 Black American artists throughout history

It is no secret that Black visual artists and painters in history have often been leaders of artistic innovation, and the 15 named below are but a few examples from a much longer list. These artists’ work tells compelling narratives, offers reflections on the Black experience, challenges societal norms, creates conversations around difficult topics like race and identity, advocates for justice and inspires countless viewers.

Top 15 Black-American artists and their impact through history

Expand your knowledge of Black American history by learning about these 15 Black visual artists, their career highlights, and their most famous works. Their work spans multiple mediums, from photography and painting to sculpting and assemblage making, and each of them used their respective pieces to create dialogues and inspire change.

Jean-Michel Basquiat

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 29: Employees pose with ‘Red Skull’, 1982 by Jean-Michel Basquiat at Christie’s London on September 29, 2017 in London, England. Christie’s Auction House is to sell millions of pounds worth of art and design from the 20th and 21st centuries during Frieze Week from October 3rd to October 7th. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Jack Taylor / Getty Images

Neo-Expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988) began his career on the streets in the late 1970s, quickly attracting attention for the graffiti art he and Al Diaz made under the tag SAMO. In 1981, Basquiat’s first major exhibition in the P.S. 1 Contemporary Art Center’s “New Work/New Wave” show transitioned him from street artist to gallery artist and, eventually, to central NYC art scene figure and famous Black artist.

Basquiat’s life and career were short — he tragically passed from a heroin overdose at 27 — but his legacy lives on. His paintings, which often dealt with themes of Black identity and social injustice, still resonate.

Kara Walker

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 10: Kara Walker’s “A Subtlety,” a seventy-five and a half feet long and thirty-five and a half feet tall sphinx made in part of bleached sugar, is displayed at the former Domino Sugar Refinery on May 10, 2014 in the Williamsburg neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The show opened today, is free to the public and will run until July 6th. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Cut-paper silhouettes depicting scenes of racial and gender-based violence make Kara Walker (born 1969) a controversial visual artist. But disapproval from others doesn’t make her back down. She continues creating art that forces viewers to confront the uncomfortable truths of American history and explore the nature of race representation.

In addition to cut-paper silhouettes, Walker works in different mediums. In 2014, she went viral for her first-ever large-scale public art piece, “A Subtlety, or the Marvelous Sugar Baby.”

Faith Ringgold

FILE – Artist Faith Ringgold appears during a press preview of her exhibition, “American People, Black Light: Faith Ringgold’s Paintings of the 1960s” at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington on June 19, 2013. Ringgold will be honored this spring at the American Academy of Arts and Letters’ annual awards and induction ceremony. Ringgold, known for her narrative quilts and her themes of social justice, will receive a Gold Medal for Painting. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) –

Teacher, activist and multimedia artist Faith Ringgold (1930-2024) made her mark on American art through paintings, mixed media sculptures and “story quilts,” the latter of which she’s best known for. Ringgold’s story quilts combine quilting with paintings and text to tell stories and address race, gender and social justice issues.

“Tar Beach,” a story quilt made in 1988, is probably her most celebrated work. In 1991, it was adapted into a children’s book that earned the Harlem-born artist over 20 awards, including the Caldecott Honor.

Kehinde Wiley

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 04: Kehinde Wiley attends the Human Rights Campaign’s 2023 Greater New York Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on February 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Los Angeles-born painter Kehinde Wiley (born 1977) is best known for painting former President Barack Obama’s official U.S. Presidential portrait in 2018 and his large-scale portraits depicting people of color in the traditional settings and poses of Old Master paintings.

Like his work with other mediums, his paintings use visual language to address race, identity and power issues. Because of his distinct style and subject matter, he’s a leading figure in contemporary art.

Kerry James Marshall

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 11: Artist Kerry James Marshall attends MOCA’s Leadership Circle and Members’ Opening of Kerry James Marshall: Mastry at MOCA Grand Avenue on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MOCA) – Credit: Photo Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Kerry James Marshall’s (born 1955) upbringing near the Black Panther Party headquarters gave him a feeling of social responsibility that influenced his work, which addresses Black history and represents Black life and culture. His painting,”Past Times,” a scene of a Black family engaging in high-class leisure activities, sold for $21.1 million. This is the world record for the highest price paid for a work by a living Black artist.

Jacob Lawrence

Painter Jacob Lawrence poses in his studio, Seattle, Washington, December 1, 1989. His style of painting displays stark images in bold colors, which emphasize Black culture. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Getty Images / Getty Images

Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000) was not only the first Black artist to be represented by a major New York gallery, but he was also the first to have his work — the “Migration Series,” a collection of 60 paintings depicting the Great Migration of the early 20th century — acquired by the Museum of Modern Art.

Lawrence is one of the most important artists of his time, and with his work housed in collections around the globe, his legacy endures.

Betye Saar

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Betye Saar, wearing Gucci, speaks onstage during the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA) – Credit: Photo Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Betye Saar (born 1926) is an assemblage art trailblazer and creator of a broad body of work exploring American social, political and economic issues, plus spirituality, mysticism and African traditions. The most famous of these is “The Liberation of Aunt Jemima.” The assemblage, created in 1972, was one of her first political pieces and transformed the stereotypical Aunt Jemima image into a symbol of Black empowerment and resistance.

Alma Thomas

Alma Thomas and Jacob Lawrence paintings at White House Black History Month exhibit. (Photo: theGrio/Gerren Keith Gaynor) –

Alma Thomas (1891-1978) did not produce her most famous works until retiring from a 35-year teaching career in the mid-1960s. But her late start didn’t deter her from success. She was the first Black woman to have a solo exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art and to be featured in the White House Collection (her piece, “Resurrection,” was unveiled there in 2015).

Abstract art pioneer Thomas drew inspiration from Henri Matisse, Johannes Itten and her local peers to develop her signature style.

Gordon Parks

Gordon Parks at The Gordon Parks Independent Film Awards For African American Filmmakers at the Directors Guild of America Theater in New York City on October 3, 2001. photo by Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect –

Despite having no professional training, Gordon Parks (1912-2006) built a reputation as one of the most celebrated photographers of the 1940s-1970s. As the first Black photographer of “Life Magazine,” Parks created some of his most iconic work, including powerful photo essays documenting social injustices, poverty and the Civil Rights Movement.

His accolades span multiple disciplines, including writing and music composition. He even worked in cinema, directing “The Learning Tree” and “Shaft.”

Elizabeth Catlett

Elizabeth Catlett (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Catlett (1915-2012) is a famous Black female artist with a knack for combining abstract and figurative styles, plus African and Mexican art traditions, to create sculptures and prints depicting the Black experience, homing in on Black women. The University of Iowa’s first Master of Fine Arts in sculpture student, Catlett’s notable works include her thesis pieces, “Mother and Child” and “The Black Woman Speaks.” Like the rest of her art, these works show her commitment to celebrating Black culture and identity, something she’s remembered for today.

Henry Ossawa Tanner

American Artist Henry Ossawa Tanner / YouTube screenshot

The son of an African Methodist Episcopal bishop, Henry Ossawa Tanner (1859-1937), let his upbringing influence his work by creating religious-themed paintings. These would make him the first Black artist to achieve international acclaim.

Before painting biblical scenes, Tanner’s work focused on portraying Black people in a gentle light, deviating from the common Black stereotypes of the time. One of his most well-known paintings is “The Banjo Lesson,” an image of an older Black man teaching a boy to play the banjo and one of Tanner’s most famous paintings.

Lorna Simpson

LornaSimpson Apr09.jpg: Porter Hovey at http://www.porterhovey.com/derivative work: Knulclunk, CC BY-SA 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0, via Wikimedia Commons –

Lorna Simpson (born 1960) solidified her position as a conceptual photography pioneer before finishing her MFA program. Her pieces, which often combine images and text, draw attention to and challenge views of social issues like race and gender. Additionally, they’ve earned her many awards and recognitions, including the International Center of Photography Infinity Award for Art in 2010, the J. Paul Getty Medal in 2019 and the honor of being the first Black woman to have a Museum of Modern Art solo exhibition.

Edmonia Lewis

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Antonio Alcalá, art director for the United States Postal Service, Karen Lemmey, the curator of Sculpture at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, USPS Chief Retail and Delivery Officer Dr. Joshua Colin, Stephanie Stebich the director of the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Dr. Lisa Farrington, Director of the Howard University gallery of Art, and artist Alex Bostic, pose during the unveiling of the latest U.S. Postal Service stamp featuring famous sculptor Edmonia Lewis at the Smithsonian American Art Museum on January 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Edmonia Lewis Forever stamp is the 45th stamp in the Black Heritage series and honors Lewis, who was the first African American and Native American sculptor to earn international recognition. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Edmonia “Wildfire” Lewis (1844-1907) shattered glass ceilings in a white male-dominated industry when she became the first African-American professional sculptor in the U.S. and the first to achieve international accolades. Many of her works did not survive into the 21st century. However, those that did — “The Death of Cleopatra” and “Forever Free,” for example — are part of major museum collections.

Horace Pippin

Horace Pippin; Metropolitan Museum of Art, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons –

An entirely self-taught artist and the grandchild of slaves, Horace Pippin (1888-1946) started his art career by experimenting with pyrography before moving to oil painting, the medium that would later bring him significant recognition and exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.

Pippin’s folk paintings covered multiple topics, from portraits to biblical scenes. One of his most famous works is “The End of War: Starting Home,” a piece showing soldiers returning home from battle and reflecting on his personal wartime experience.

Aaron Douglas

Artist and painter Aaron Douglas (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) –

You can’t speak of the Harlem Renaissance without acknowledging Aaron Douglas (1899-1979), a painter and graphic designer who played a leading role in the artistic and literary movement. Often called the “Father of Black American Art, Douglas had a unique style that blended Egyptian motifs, Art Deco elements and geometric shapes.

More of Douglas’s career highlights include illustrating multiple publications — his images in James Weldon Johnson’s “God’s Trombone” and Paul Morand’s “Black Magic” are among his most famous — and founding Fisk University’s art department.

Dive deeper into Black-American culture and history

By acknowledging some of the famous Black American artists — not to mention those that came before, during and after each — we honor their contributions to the arts, amplify their voices and remember how powerful a catalyst art can be in spurring expression and change.

And, of course, when it comes to amplifying Black voices and celebrating Black excellence, there’s more than just famous artwork by Black artists to consider. There are athletes, scientists, authors, performers and activists who are pushing the boundaries, challenging societal norms and breaking barriers. The efforts of these famous Black American artists, creators and figures shape Black history and culture.

Carve out some time to study those who impacted Black history and culture, starting with this list above. Then, find out who’s changing the culture nowadays and how by staying in the know of Black news.