Platinum Beauty Bar & Spa: A Black-owned oasis in Georgia

Nestled just 30 minutes east of downtown Atlanta sits Platinum Beauty Bar & Spa— a sprawling 6,500-square-foot, Black-owned oasis where clients can spend the day indulging in self-care.



It’s one of several Black-owned businesses theGrio is featuring as part of its Black Made series.



“You have to slow down”, said owner and CEO Rebecca Davis. “Stress will kill you. People just need to slow down and relax.”

Davis, a self-described serial entrepreneur, said she and her husband have opened several businesses in their Conyers, Georgia, community over the past two decades.



Customers at her spa can immerse themselves in everything imaginable, including a full-service nail salon, facials, an oxygen bar, a Vichy shower, massages, and much more. There’s also the option to add a meal cooked by a private chef.



“We wanted to offer a comprehensive experience. We didn’t want people to just come here for a massage and then leave,” said Davis.



Out back, spa clients are greeted by beautifully landscaped gardens featuring a jacuzzi, cabanas, swings, a fire pit, and a koi pond.



“We are looking more toward being a holistic wellness facility,” shared Davis. “We’ll be implementing a lot of new services soon, including Reiki and yoga and meditation.”



However, Davis also revealed that creating such a serene space during the pandemic did come with some risks and a lot of headaches.



“The renovations were only supposed to take four months, and it ended up taking a year and a half,” she explained. “We ended up with three electricians just because one would come in, start the job, and would not finish. Things that had to ship from overseas took months and months to get. Our budget was just destroyed.”



Despite those obstacles, Davis says being her own boss makes it all worth it.



“There is nothing like working for yourself. Nothing at all. I am my own worst enemy, but I’m also my own destiny.”