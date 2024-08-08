Watch: How students can benefit from counseling centers at HBCUs

Dr. Charli Kennedy, director of counseling services at North Carolina Central University, joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss mental health and how students can benefit from the resources offered on campus.

“NCCU has a counseling center. We also have a community clinic on campus that is under our counseling academic department,” Kennedy tells theGrio. “In addition to that, we have advocacy groups, such as Active Minds, which is a national student organization.”

“We also have an ambassador group, our Resilient Eagles Advancing Campus Health, known as Outreach Ambassadors,” Kennedy continues. “They help to plan and support mental health initiatives across campus. And as a part of that, they also benefit from that focus in terms of their own wellbeing and wellness, because they’re learning how to take care of themselves in the process of advocating and supporting others.”

