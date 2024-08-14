TheGrio host Eboni K. Williams talks about her personal journey to single motherhood by choice

Single motherhood is still considered by many to be taboo and many in our community look down on women raising children on their own. That hasn’t stopped a growing number of women from still choosing that path. The journey can look different for each woman. In this new and honest limited series, “Choosing Motherhood with Eboni K. Williams,” theGrio host, and journalist Nicole Ellis talk about their individual decisions regarding single motherhood and all that comes with it. Topics will include defining single motherhood, egg freezing, donor selection, financial costs, concerns, and dealing with criticism from societal stigmas.

According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, whose work focuses on strengthening families, building stronger communities, and access to opportunity, more than 23 million children live in single-parent households. That’s about 1 in every 3 kids in America. More specifically, 14.3 million children live in mother-only households, 3.5 million live in father-only households, and more than 6 million kids live with cohabiting parents. For Black children, more than 63% live in a single-parent household.

On an earlier episode of “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams,” the host spoke with Aisha Jenkins, one of the co-founders of Mocha SMC (single mother by choice). It’s a community of women who opened a space for Black women to discuss the non-traditional path to motherhood. During the episode, Williams asked Jenkins about bringing up children in a two-parent household. “I don’t listen to the naysayers,” said Jenkins. “I live my life on my terms based on having the least amount of regret. For me, a single-mother-by-choice household is one that is filled with love. We come to this path, a lot of us, from love. We deeply desire to have these children.”

In this first episode, Williams and Ellis explore what single motherhood means to them and how their own experiences being raised by single mothers define their journey. How do you feel about women choosing to do parenthood alone? Share your thoughts at theGrio.com or on our social media pages.