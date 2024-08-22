Watch: Lori Lightfoot on why women are rallying behind Kamala Harris

Hope is one of the many words echoing throughout the United Center in Chicago this week at the Democratic National Convention, and Lori Lightfoot, who once led the city as mayor, says women are ready for Vice President Kamala Harris to lead America. She spoke with theGrio’s senior White House correspondent, April Ryan.

“Women of all stripes are rallying around her—very enthusiastic about her candidacy, and frankly because 2016 happened, what I hear from a lot of women is ‘we’re not going to let that happen again.’”

Harris is the second woman in our nation’s history— after former Sen. Hillary Clinton—to be nominated for president by a major party. She now stands poised to become America’s first Black woman and first South Asian-American commander-in-chief.

“We know we’ve been shut out from leadership for far too long,” said Lightfoot.

According to a recent Economist/YouGov poll, Harris is attracting female voters; it has her leading by 13 points among registered women voters, with 51% saying they plan to vote for her compared with 38% who said they’re backing the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

“I think there’s a determination, there’s an enthusiasm—but a clear-eyed understanding—of what’s going to be necessary between now and November to get it done, to get over the threshold, to punch a hole once and for all through that ultimate glass ceiling,” Lightfoot said.