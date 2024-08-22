Watch: Marc Morial explains why Kamala Harris could be better for your bank account

As thousands continue to gather at the United Center in Chicago this week for the Democratic National Convention, theGrio’s senior White House correspondent, April Ryan, caught up with Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League. Morial criticized former President Donald Trump, who claims our nation’s economy was better off under his leadership.



“Well, let’s understand Donald Trump not only has amnesia, he’s once again fabricating his own record,” Morial asserted. “Donald Trump left a recession behind. He left 15 million Americans out of work.”

Morial, who was once the mayor of New Orleans, praised the Biden-Harris administration for working to get the economy back on track and said he believes Vice President Kamala Harris can build on those accomplishments if she wins the presidential election.

“I think what Kamala Harris has the opportunity to do is to continue the thrust and continue the momentum, and yes, work to reduce the inflation rate, work hard to restore the housing market.”



The economy and inflation are two key issues on which Americans give Trump a slight advantage, according to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll released over the weekend.



Both presidential candidates have made tackling inflation a focal point of their economic plans, but Morial said that come November, voters should remember Trump’s record.



“Donald Trump was a poor steward of the American economy,” Morial said, “and he spends every day running away from his real record—which was a record of unemployment, a record economic decline, and a record of leaving a mess behind.”