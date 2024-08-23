Black leaders and celebs are all in after Harris’ coronation at DNC

After Kamala Harris accepted her historic nomination for president at the Democratic National Convention, Black leaders in politics and within the civil rights community told theGrio they were all in to ensure her victory in November.

“This night means everything,” said Raymond Santana, a member of the Central Park Five, also known as the Exonerated Five.



Santana and three others from the group of then wrongfully convicted Black young boys took to the stage at the United Center on Thursday to publicly support Harris and denounce her Republican opponent Donald Trump, who in 1989 infamously took out a full-page $85,000 ad calling for them to face the death penalty.

“This is justice in rare form. This is redemption. This is full circle,” Santana told theGrio after appearing with fellow Central Park Five members Korey Wise, Yusef Salaam and Kevin Richardson, alongside Rev. Al Sharpton.

In an air of almost disbelief, Santana continued, “To have the backing of the Democratic Party … to be present,” to which Richardson, standing beside Santana, added, “To be here physically. We are here.”

Richardson described the DNC moment as “epic.”

Ironically, Trump and his campaign have attempted to appeal to Black men as a persuasive voting bloc in the 2024 election cycle. However, the former president has refused to apologize for his comments about the Central Park Five after they were exonerated with DNA evidence.

Activist Korey Wise (C) speaks on stage as representatives from “the Central Park Five,” (L-R) Activist Kevin Richardson, New York City Council Member Dr. Yusef Salaam, and Activist Raymond Santana, along with Rev. Al Sharpton (2nd-R) look on during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Harris has also engaged Black men, meeting with prominent Black leaders and public figures at her vice presidential residence and other venues to discuss policy issues of concern. One of those Black men included comedian, actor, and talk show host D.L. Hughley.

On Thursday night, Hughley took to the stage to publicly apologize to Harris for previously making “assumptions” about her prosecutorial record without doing his own “research.”

Speaking to theGrio about Harris’ meteoric rise since launching her campaign for president one month ago, Hughley said, ”I think she has got the wind at her back.” He added, “We can’t minimize the fact that the country was looking for a way out from these two geriatric men,” in reference to Trump, 78, and President Joe Biden, 81.

Following Harris’ acceptance speech, Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, said it was great to have a presidential nominee who knows “how we get things done” and “work with those on the outside.”

Robinson vowed “to do everything I can over these next 70-plus days to help elect Kamala D. Harris.”

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz celebrate during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The progressive civil rights advocate said he is determined “to make sure that she’s on the other side of that table as we work to be able to fight for Black communities [and] Black families, but also fight for equality more broadly.”

Lori Lightfoot, former mayor of Chicago, told theGrio that Harris will also need a sisterhood to rally behind her to get her over the threshold in November’s presidential contest.

“Women of all stripes are rallying behind her very enthusiastic about her candidacy because 2016 happened,” said Lightfoot, in reference to Donald Trump’s upset victory against Hillary Clinton.

“What I hear a lot from women is we’re not gonna let that happen again,” said the former Chicago leader.

She believes this is the moment for a woman to be president, as so many other developed nations have been led by female leaders.

“There’s a determination, there’s an enthusiasm but a clear-eyed understanding of what’s going to be necessary between now and election in November to get it done,” said Lightfoot, “To get over the threshold – to punch a hole once and for all to that ultimate glass ceiling.”

