Here are the Black stars to root for at this year’s US Open

OPINION: Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton are there, of course, along with several up-and-coming stars of the tennis world.

Touré
Aug 27, 2024
Ben Shelton of the United States shakes hands with Frances Tiafoe of the United States after their Men's Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Nine of the 2023 US Open

For Black tennis fans, this is a golden era. For sure, we all miss Serena and Venus Williams, who are no longer central players — Serena is retired and Venus is on the periphery; she’s playing very little and ranked No. 833 in the world — but their shadows continue to loom large. They inspired many young players, and several of them are playing in the U.S. Open this year. 

The Open, played at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, N.Y.,, is one of the most exciting events in all of sports, and I highly recommend grabbing a friend, getting tickets and spending a day watching tennis. For Black tennis fans who want to go out and root for everybody Black, this is your moment.

If you watch the Open at all, whatever you do, don’t miss Ben Shelton. I love him like a nephew. He’s a 21-year-old, 6-foot-4, fast-rising star who plays with an energy and excitement few can match. He’s currently 13th in the world with a monster serve and curly hair that gives off puppy dog energy. He’s going to hit a lot of aces, and he’s always really fun to watch.

Everyone knows 20-year-old Coco Gauff is also one of the most exciting players on tour. She’s also someone who could win the whole tournament again — she’s the defending champ. She’s fast, powerful, smart and gritty. The mental toughness is clear with this one. She’s always focused, never beats herself and she’s always got that confident glow about her. She’s building a hall-of-fame career right before our eyes.

Alycia Parks is a new star — she’s 23 years old, 6-foot-1, from Atlanta and currently ranked No. 63 in the world. She’s got a huge serve and a lot of speed. A player like her will be on the Open’s outer courts, which means you can sit a lot closer to the action than you could at, say, Gauff’s matches, which will always be on one of the big show courts. 

Madison Keys is a veteran who turned pro 15 years ago, but even though she’s 29 years old, she’s still a star. She’s got a huge forehand — check out the huge loop she makes with the racquet so she can get a lot of speed going into contact. She’s still a factor — she’s ranked No. 14 right now — and she plays with a lot of heart. She has a reputation for being one of the nicest women on the tour, and it’s fun to root for someone who’s both sweet and fierce.

Taylor Townsend is a unique thrill because she’s a serve and volleyer in an era where virtually no one else plays that way. It’s exciting to watch people charge the net and try to dominate the point from the front half of the court. She’s currently No. 48 in the world. 

Felix Auger-Aliassime is a Canadian brother with perfect strokes. Like, if you want to know what perfect tennis form looks like, FAA is the man. If you’re actively learning the sport and searching for someone to copy, look no further. His technique is textbook and beautiful. He’s No. 19 in the world.

On the opposite end of the spectrum is Frances Tiafoe, who does not have perfect form. He’s an extraordinary player with a giant heart whose grit and determination are inspiring. His technique is nothing that anyone would ever teach, but he is 20th in the world and always a threat to go far in the Open. Anytime Tiafoe is on, settle in and watch him leave every bit of effort on the court. 

Black tennis has many great stars, and I know the players love to see Black fans in the audience cheering them on. You could be the one who gives them that little extra spark that pushes them to victory.

Touré, theGrio.com

Toure is a host and writer at TheGrio. He hosts the TheGrio TV show “Masters of the Game,” and he created the award-winning podcast “Being Black: The ’80s” and its upcoming sequel “Being Black: The ’70s.” He is also the creator of “Star Stories” and the author of eight books, including “Nothing Compares 2 U an oral history of Prince.” He also hosts a podcast called “Toure Show.” He is also a husband and a father of two.

