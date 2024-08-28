‘Choosing Motherhood’: The financial costs of egg freezing

Being a parent is one of the hardest jobs in the world. So why are some women choosing to do it alone? A growing trend among some women is choosing to do motherhood by themselves, taking on all the responsibilities, both mentally, emotionally, and financially.

Single motherhood is still considered by many to be taboo and many in our community look down on women raising children on their own. That hasn’t stopped a growing number of women from still choosing that path. The journey can look different for each woman. In this new and honest limited series, “Choosing Motherhood with Eboni K. Williams,” theGrio host, and journalist Nicole Ellis talk about their individual decisions regarding single motherhood and all that comes with it. Topics will include defining single motherhood, egg freezing, donor selection, financial costs, concerns, and dealing with criticism from societal stigmas.

In episode three of “Choosing Motherhood with Eboni K. Williams,” Williams and Ellis talk about the financial cost of freezing their eggs. Ellis documented her journey in the award-winning Washington Post docu-series, “Should I Freeze My Eggs.” This episode focuses on Ellis’ decision and how a surprise declaration from her father aided her in two significant life decisions.

According to Fertility IQ, the average cost of an egg freezing cycle is $11,000, which includes hormone stimulation, egg retrieval, and lab processing. There are additional costs, around $5000 for medication, plus fees for storing the eggs. The cost of IVF (invitro-fertilization) is even higher, around $24,000.

Tell us your thoughts on egg freezing and IVF at theGrio.com or on our social media pages.