Watch: How to create inclusive and supportive spaces inside classrooms | Life Hacks

Bobby Morgan, a principal and founder of Liberation Lab, joins "Life Hacks with Liana" to share ways to create inclusive and supportive spaces inside classrooms.

Jasmine Hardy
Sep 5, 2024

Bobby Morgan, a principal and founder of Liberation Lab, joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss Liberation Lab and ways to create inclusive and supportive spaces inside classrooms.

“I started Liberation Lab at the height of the 2020 events,” Morgan told theGrio. “We were experiencing so much as a people at that time, and I wanted to use my voice to lend to the conversation, particularly within education. I started quoting people that I had learned from and put that out into the Instagram space and it kind of morphed and developed into the consultancy that it is today.”

“So what I have sought to do is build disruptive educators through cultural responsive teaching and restorative practices,” Morgan continued. “I find that those are the two intersections where we can make the most impact, despite what external factors might be: budget, resources might change. However, you can still train teachers on how to be culturally responsive.

