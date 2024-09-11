WNBA players and union speak out against commissioner after she failed to condemn fan racism

In an appearance on CNBC's "Power Lunch," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert was asked about the "darker" tone of fan bases on social media that brought race and sexuality into the conversation. WNBA players and the union said her response fell short.

Associated Press
Sep 11, 2024
Angel Reese, Cathy Engelbert, theGrio.com
Angel Reese poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected seventh overall pick by the Chicago Sky during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

WNBA players and their union spoke out against Commissioner Cathy Engelbert’s recent comments on a TV show that failed to condemn racist and bitter criticism from fans toward the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry.

Engelbert made an appearance on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” on Monday and was asked by anchor Tyler Mathisen about what he called the “darker” tone taken by fan bases on social media that brings race and sometimes sexuality into the conversation.

“How do you try and stay ahead of that, try and tamp it down or act as a league when two of your most visible players are involved — not personally, it would seem, but their fan bases are involved — in saying some very uncharitable things about the other?” Mathisen asked.

Engelbert responded by saying, “There’s no more apathy. Everybody cares. It is a little of that Bird-Magic moment if you recall from 1979, when those two rookies came in from a big college rivalry, one white, one Black. And so we have that moment with these two.

Recommended Stories

Sports

Angel Reese uses social media to explain wrist injury that will sideline her the rest of WNBA season

Sports

All-Star Dearica Hamby sues WNBA, Aces alleging discrimination, retaliation for being pregnant

Sports

Angel Reese joins other WNBA stars in new professional basketball league

Sports

Angel Reese has a knack for double-doubles and upsetting hordes of racists in her run for WNBA Rookie of the Year

Sports

Angel Reese extends double-double streak in front of Barclays Center record crowd

Sports

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese headline WNBA All-Star team that will face US Olympic squad

Sports

The New York Liberty’s Ellie is the best sports mascot ever. Period.

Sports

Las Vegas Aces become the first WNBA team to sell out every home game in a season

“But the one thing I know about sports, you need rivalry. That’s what makes people watch. They want to watch games of consequence between rivals. They don’t want everybody being nice to one another.”

WNBPA executive director Terri Jackson issued a statement Tuesday disagreeing with Engelbert’s comments.

“Here is the answer that the Commissioner should have provided to the very clear question regarding the racism, misogyny, and harassment experienced by the Players: There is absolutely no place in sport — or in life — for the vile hate, racist language, homophobic comments, and the misogynistic attacks our players are facing on social media,” the statement said.

The union statement went on to say that fandom should “lift up the game, not tear down the very people who bring it to life.”

Engelbert clarified her initial remarks on social media late Tuesday night, writing, “To be clear, there is absolutely no place for hate or racism of any kind in the WNBA or anywhere else.”

Clark and Reese have brought new attention to the WNBA this season with attendance and ratings soaring. The pair have been rivals on the court since their college days when LSU topped Iowa in the national championship game in 2023.

Union vice president Breanna Stewart was disappointed in Engelbert’s initial comments.

“To be honest, I saw the interview today, and have been in talks with Terri at the WNBPA,” Stewart said after a win over the Dallas Wings. “I think that it’s kind of disappointing to hear because the way that the fans have surged, especially behind Caitlin and Angel coming to this league, but also bringing, like, a race aspect, to a different level.

“And you know, there’s no place for that in our sport. I think that’s really what it is. We want our sport to be inclusive for race, for gender, and really a place where people can be themselves. So we wish, obviously, Cathy would have used her platform in a different way, and have made that a little bit better, kind of just telling the fans enough is enough.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

White House calls out Supreme Court over declines in Black student college enrollment

White House calls out Supreme Court over declines in Black student college enrollment

By TheGrio

Hundreds of places in the US said racism was a public health crisis. What’s changed?

Hundreds of places in the US said racism was a public health crisis. What’s changed?

By TheGrio

Auburn University’s basketball coach is not a fan of Kamala Harris

Auburn University’s basketball coach is not a fan of Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

Black Caucus issues new guidelines for DEI policies and urges firms to help reduce racial wealth gap

Black Caucus issues new guidelines for DEI policies and urges firms to help reduce racial wealth gap

By TheGrio

Sad Details Emerge About Death Of Mariah Carey’s Sister After She Dies On Same Day As Their Mom

Sad Details Emerge About Death Of Mariah Carey’s Sister After She Dies On Same Day As Their Mom

By TheMix.net

Love Is Blind UK Season 1 Recap: A Super Shocking End

Love Is Blind UK Season 1 Recap: A Super Shocking End

By SNIPdaily

Kids in the Spotlight Offers Los Angeles Foster Youth a Path to Becoming Filmmakers

Kids in the Spotlight Offers Los Angeles Foster Youth a Path to Becoming Filmmakers

By MovieMaker Magazine

10 Times Emma Watson Proved She’s Smarter Than Us

10 Times Emma Watson Proved She’s Smarter Than Us

By SNIPdaily

Cassandra Freeman Shines as Aunt Viv in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3: A Modern Icon with a Legacy to Uphold

Cassandra Freeman Shines as Aunt Viv in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 3: A Modern Icon with a Legacy to Uphold

By Popviewers