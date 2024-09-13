Comedian Sam Jay had a career-defining moment at ‘The Roast of Tom Brady’

OPINION: In this clip from our recent interview on "Masters of the Game," Jay discusses her killer set.

Touré
Sep 13, 2024
Sam Jay, Masters of the Game, The Roast of Tom Brady, theGrio.com
In a clip from the latest episode of "Masters of the Game," Touré and comedian Sam Jay discuss her viral roast of legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady. (Courtesy of theGrio)

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

Sam Jay may have changed the trajectory of her career with the set she did at “The Roast of Tom Brady” on Netflix. Jay was already a comedy star — she’s done a Netflix comedy special called “Sam Jay: 3 In the Morning” and starred in an HBO show called “Pause With Sam Jay” — but there’s still room for her to grow much bigger. She’s hilarious and fearless and a star within the comedy world but not yet a household name. The roast was a gigantic show — it got 1.67 billion minutes of viewing, far more than any other show that week — and it introduced her to millions of people who did not know her. Jay talks to me about the roast in a clip from our recent interview with her on “Masters of the Game.”

Everyone knew the Brady roast would be a big show, so there was a lot of pressure going into it. Jay surely felt the pressure as a comic who wasn’t as famous as many of the standups on the bill —Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross — but she got a lot of support from the other comics and she has a ton of self-confidence. She moves with a swagger onstage and off. She talks like someone who knows she has something important to say. I don’t get the feeling that she’s looking for our validation. She has found her comedic voice and she’s ready to lay it on us.

Jay came to comedy later in life — she did her first comedy routine at 29. Most successful comics start far earlier than that. There were life hurdles that kept her from starting earlier but no matter — starting late has given her confidence and focus. She has risen fast because she’s smart and talented but also because maturity has centered her. 

You can hear Sam Jay’s whole story on the latest episode of “Masters of the Game,” now streaming.  

Recommended Stories

Comedy

Comedian Sam Jay on how starting late helped her succeed on the next episode of ‘Masters of the Game’

Business

Lisa Price on how the Oprah Effect changed her business

Lifestyle

When the founder of Carol’s Daughter sold the company, she got rich but she was hurt by her fans’ reaction

Lifestyle

Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price turned her passion into a side hustle into the American dream

Lifestyle

Robert Smith on his epic Morehouse donation to pay off student debt: ‘I wanted to show them there’s a Black man who believes in you’

Business

Mentors are critical to getting ahead. Let multibillionaire Robert Smith tell you how he found his mentors.

Business

Robert Smith, the richest Black man in America, is the next guest on ‘Masters of the Game’

Entertainment

Lenny Kravitz embraced being both Black and Jewish and that has defined who he is

Touré, theGrio.com

Toure is a host and writer at TheGrio. He hosts the TheGrio TV show “Masters of the Game,” and he created the award-winning podcast “Being Black: The ’80s” and its upcoming sequel “Being Black: The ’70s.” He is also the creator of “Star Stories” and the author of eight books, including “Nothing Compares 2 U an oral history of Prince.” He also hosts a podcast called “Toure Show.” He is also a husband and a father of two.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Comedian Sam Jay on how starting late helped her succeed on the next episode of ‘Masters of the Game’

Comedian Sam Jay on how starting late helped her succeed on the next episode of ‘Masters of the Game’

By TheGrio

White House reacts to ‘obscene’ campus roast of VP Harris at University of South Carolina

White House reacts to ‘obscene’ campus roast of VP Harris at University of South Carolina

By TheGrio

Jamie Foxx to discuss his ‘serious’ health scare in upcoming one-man show

Jamie Foxx to discuss his ‘serious’ health scare in upcoming one-man show

By TheGrio

Harris praised after calling out Trump’s racism, embrace of hate and white violence at debate

Harris praised after calling out Trump’s racism, embrace of hate and white violence at debate

By TheGrio

Alec Baldwin Not Out Of the Woods Yet? ‘Rust’ Prosecutor Demands Involuntary Manslaughter Dismissal Be Reconsidered

Alec Baldwin Not Out Of the Woods Yet? ‘Rust’ Prosecutor Demands Involuntary Manslaughter Dismissal Be Reconsidered

By TheMix.net

Rachael Ray, 56, Seen ‘Slurring’ Her Words In New Video – Fears Grow For Her Health

Rachael Ray, 56, Seen ‘Slurring’ Her Words In New Video – Fears Grow For Her Health

By TheMix.net

‘Superman’ Star Christopher Reeve’s Wife ‘Saved’ His Life With These 7 Words After He Was Paralyzed

‘Superman’ Star Christopher Reeve’s Wife ‘Saved’ His Life With These 7 Words After He Was Paralyzed

By TheMix.net

Queen’s Brian May, 77, Reveals He Had ‘No Control’ Over His Arm After Suffering Stroke – ‘I’m Not Allowed To Go Out’

Queen’s Brian May, 77, Reveals He Had ‘No Control’ Over His Arm After Suffering Stroke – ‘I’m Not Allowed To Go Out’

By TheMix.net

‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ Star Winona Ryder Shares Disillusionment With The Generation Gap Between Hers And Gen Z In Hollywood, Seems To Dunk On Millie Bobby Brown: “I’ve Gone From Being The Youngest Person On Set To Being The Oldest”

‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ Star Winona Ryder Shares Disillusionment With The Generation Gap Between Hers And Gen Z In Hollywood, Seems To Dunk On Millie Bobby Brown: “I’ve Gone From Being The Youngest Person On Set To Being The Oldest”

By Bounding Into Comics