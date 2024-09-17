Watch NABJ-WHYY’s conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris

WHAT: The National Association of Black Journalists and Philadelphia’s WHYY will host an in-person conversation Tuesday with Vice President Kamala Harris at the WHYY studio. The studio audience will include NABJ members and journalism and communication students from local HBCUs.

The moderators of the panel discussion include:

Gerren Keith Gaynor, theGrio’s White House correspondent and managing editor of politics.

Eugene Daniels, Playbook co-author and White House Correspondent for Politico.

Tonya Mosley, co-host of NPR WHYY’s “Fresh Air with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley.“

WHEN: The event will be livestreamed to the general public at 2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, on TheGrio, NABJ and WHYY’s YouTube and Facebook platforms.

“We look forward to our members and student journalists hearing from Vice President Harris as our panel asks the tough questions that are most pressing to the communities served by NABJ members,” NABJ President Ken Lemon said in a statement.

“The interview with Vice President Harris is designed to inform the public and give our members access to help inform their reporting. It is our hope that this event will also help provide real-time training for our emerging storytellers,” said Lemon.