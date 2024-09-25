‘Choosing Motherhood,’ episode 7: Eboni K. Williams pushes back on negative perceptions of single motherhood

Being a parent is one of the hardest jobs in the world. So why are some women choosing to do it alone? A growing trend among some women is choosing to do motherhood by themselves, taking on all the responsibilities — mentally, emotionally and financially.

Single motherhood is still considered by many to be taboo and many in the Black community look down on women raising children on their own. That hasn’t stopped a growing number of women from still choosing that path. The journey can look different for each woman. In this new and honest limited series, “Choosing Motherhood with Eboni K. Williams,” theGrio host and journalist Nicole Ellis talk about their individual decision to be single mothers and all that comes with it. Topics include defining single motherhood, egg freezing, donor selection, financial costs, concerns and dealing with criticism from societal stigmas.

In episode seven of “Choosing Motherhood with Eboni K. Williams,” Williams and Ellis talk about the concerns and pressures projected on women who choose the single motherhood journey. The United States has the highest percentage of single-parent households at 23%. Black Americans have the highest percentage of single-parent households at 64%, and of those households, 35% of them live in poverty. WIlliams and Ellis explain why you can’t always believe those statistics.

