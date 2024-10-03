Watch: How to deal with challenging family members | Life Hacks

Quanishia Gibson, a licensed therapist and the owner of private practice With Therapy LLC, joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss tips to help navigate challenging family members.

Gibson’s private practice focuses on building healthy therapeutic relationships and helping people nurture the connection they have with themselves and the people around them.

“This is not an issue that’s not universal,” Gibson told theGrio. “A lot of us deal with family members who are hard to get along with or who we have had some type of toxic or traumatic experience with. Create boundaries with that particular family member.

“This could look like not communicating with them when you’re in their presence or if there are games or activities happening at a family function, you could choose not to participate,” Gibsons adds.

