Watch: How to deal with challenging family members | Life Hacks

Quanishia Gibson, owner of private practice With Therapy LLC, joins "Life Hacks with Liana" to discuss navigating challenging family members.

Jasmine Hardy
Oct 3, 2024

Quanishia Gibson, a licensed therapist and the owner of private practice With Therapy LLC, joins “Life Hacks with Liana” to discuss tips to help navigate challenging family members.

Gibson’s private practice focuses on building healthy therapeutic relationships and helping people nurture the connection they have with themselves and the people around them.

“This is not an issue that’s not universal,” Gibson told theGrio. “A lot of us deal with family members who are hard to get along with or who we have had some type of toxic or traumatic experience with. Create boundaries with that particular family member.

“This could look like not communicating with them when you’re in their presence or if there are games or activities happening at a family function, you could choose not to participate,” Gibsons adds.

Check out the full video above, and for more Life Hacks, click here.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Watch: How to prepare for homeschooling | Life Hacks

Watch: How to prepare for homeschooling | Life Hacks

By TheGrio

A news site that covers Haitian Americans is facing harassment over its post-debate coverage of Ohio

A news site that covers Haitian Americans is facing harassment over its post-debate coverage of Ohio

By TheGrio

Now that ‘How to Die Alone’ is hitting its stride, let’s talk about it

Now that ‘How to Die Alone’ is hitting its stride, let’s talk about it

By TheGrio

How Black horror films are changing the genre forever

How Black horror films are changing the genre forever

By TheGrio

Insights from Henry Blodget’s Corporate Experience for Gen Z

Insights from Henry Blodget’s Corporate Experience for Gen Z

By The Finance Genie

Vivica A. Fox on Tackling Tough Conversations in “The Lost Holliday”

Vivica A. Fox on Tackling Tough Conversations in “The Lost Holliday”

By Popviewers

Ellen DeGeneres, 66, Receives Three Separate Challenging Health Diagnoses

Ellen DeGeneres, 66, Receives Three Separate Challenging Health Diagnoses

By TheMix.net

6 Ways To Look Younger In 30 Days

6 Ways To Look Younger In 30 Days

By Family Proof

Duplex-Hacking: Your Gateway to Real Estate Investing

Duplex-Hacking: Your Gateway to Real Estate Investing

By The Finance Genie