Watch Michelle Obama’s powerful speech on Kamala Harris and why Election 2024 is so critical
The former First Lady didn't hold back in speaking the truth about the stakes of this election, unequal standards applied to Kamala Harris, and Black people's history of voting in America.
Michelle Obama is back on the campaign trail, and her latest speech is a must-watch. In a fiery address from Michigan, the former First Lady passionately outlined what’s at stake for America’s women in the 2024 election, directly calling out the double standards Kamala Harris faces compared to Donald Trump. This speech is one of Obama’s most powerful yet, offering a candid perspective on the urgent need to rally behind Harris’s historic bid for the presidency.
Obama made it clear that this election could have life-or-death consequences for women’s healthcare and basic rights. She urged voters not to be swayed by disinformation about Harris, emphasizing that the Vice President’s track record proves she’s more than ready to lead the nation. “Do not buy into the lies that we do not know who Kamala is or what she stands for,” Obama declared. “This is somebody who understands you, all of you.”
This speech is more than just a campaign moment—it’s a call to action. Watch Michelle Obama lay out the stakes of 2024 and deliver a heartfelt endorsement of Kamala Harris in the full speech above.
