Oprah Winfrey shuts down rumors of being paid $1M by Kamala Harris’ campaign

Oprah Winfrey is dispelling negative rumors surrounding her involvement in Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. This week, the media mogul was approached by a TMZ reporter in Los Angeles, who asked for her thoughts on the elections. Though Winfrey declined to share any comments about the outcome, she made it clear that there was no payola for her endorsement.

“Not true,” she told the reporter when asked if she was paid $1 million for her endorsement. “I was paid nothing, ever.”

Rumors about the Harris-Walz campaign’s finances began to swirl following a report in the conservative outlet the Washington Times, highlighting Federal Election Commission records which reportedly revealed the campaign spent $20 million allocated to events paid to media companies. The article also alleges that documents show Winfrey’s Harpo Productions was paid $1 million.

During the Harris campaign, Winfrey made numerous notable appearances to support the vice president. After a compelling keynote address at the Democratic National Convention, the former daytime television icon hosted a star-studded town hall in mid-October. Additionally, she addressed the Harris rally in Philadelphia the night before the election.

Winfrey was not the only notable name to appear in Harris’ campaign. Other stars, such as Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, 2 Chainz and more made various appearances to show their support of the vice president.

On November 6, Harris lost the election to former president Donald Trump.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” Harris conceded before an audience of supporters following the election results. “My heart is full today, full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve…But hear me when I say… the light of America’s promise will always burn as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”