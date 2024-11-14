Denzel Washington says his same-sex kiss was cut from ‘Gladiator II’; ‘I think they got chicken’

Denzel Washington has long been the subject of rumors regarding his stance on kissing white women onscreen; however, according to the acting icon, audiences will now miss his first known onscreen same-sex kiss. Washington says a “full on the lips” moment between his character and another male character didn’t make the final edit of the upcoming epic “Gladiator II.”

“I actually kissed a man in the film, but they took it out. They cut it; I think they got chicken,” the veteran actor revealed to media outlet Gayety in response to the question, “How gay is the Roman empire?” As noted by Variety magazine, the “Gladiator II” script includes mentions that Washington’s character, Macrinus, has had same-sex relationships. Confirming the characterization and the footage that ended up on the cutting room floor, he said, “I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet. I killed him about five minutes later. It’s ‘Gladiator.’ It’s the kiss of death.”

What is decidedly not a kiss of death is Washington’s portrayal of a wealthy and powerful Roman who “keeps a stable of gladiators for sport.” Though Ridley Scott’s follow-up to the 2000 hit “Gladiator” doesn’t debut until Nov. 22, the role is already earning two-time Oscar winner Washington buzz for a second best supporting actor nod. The veteran actor attributes the accolades to his reunion with “American Gangster” director Scott.

“I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley,” Washington previously told Empire magazine. “We had a great go-round the first go-round and here we are. He’s engaged. He’s excited about life and his next film. He’s an inspiration. We should all want to feel like that at 86.”

At 69, Washington has also been pondering his own future in films. As previously reported by theGrio, the revered actor is only getting more selective with age. “I don’t know how many more films I’m going to make,” he told Australia’s “Today” program. “It’s probably not that many. I want to do things I haven’t done.”

“Gladiator II” opens in theaters on Nov. 22.