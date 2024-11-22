Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball turns heads as he arrives to game in Scooby-Doo’s ‘The Mystery Machine’

LaMelo Ball put his own spin on "The Mystery Machine" to promote the release of his Scooby-Doo x Puma MB.04s.

Nov 22, 2024
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets react after a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on October 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Say what you will about Charlotte’s LaMelo Ball, but you can’t deny the 2022 NBA All-Star has his own style.

The Hornets point guard turned some heads on Thursday night when he pulled up to the Spectrum Center for the team’s game against the Detroit Pistons in a brightly colored Hummer that replicated Scooby-Doo’s “The Mystery Machine” — only a whole lot more expensive than the one Shaggy and Velma drove in the children’s cartoon.

Ball, a big dog lover, was promoting the release of his Scooby-Doo x Puma MB.04s, which drop on Nov. 27.

Ball wore the bright, multi-colored Pumas during warmups, then changed into bright orange shoes for the game.

Ball said following the Hornets’ 123-121 overtime win that he liked the decked-out rental.

But Ball stopped short of saying he might try to purchase it, joking, “I already got the Hummer, so I ain’t even tripping.”

