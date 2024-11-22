Steph Curry is using this season’s NBA tunnel to showcase Black and Brown designers

This NBA season, Steph Curry is bringing some new talent to his team with help from his friend and stylist, Jason Bolden. As part of the duo’s ongoing partnership with Rakuten, Bolden is styling the Golden State Warriors point guard and two-time league MVP in a series of Black and Brown designers for his NBA tunnel walks during the 2024-’25 season.

“My whole mission across every opportunity I have is to elevate people that deserve an opportunity and to drive awareness toward some very talented individuals, especially in this fashion industry where Black and Brown communities don’t necessarily get the same resources or opportunities,” Curry explained, per Women’s Wear Daily. “Leveraging our tunnel walks that have become a really big part of the NBA experience with cameras everywhere behind the scenes, you have that moment where you’re walking in, and it’s a great opportunity for self-expression through the clothes that you’re wearing.”

In recent years, the NBA tunnel has become akin to a catwalk for menswear designers as the league’s most fashionable players use their entrances and exits to showcase their personal style, garnering attention that sometimes rivals the games themselves.

“My rookie year back in 2009, there was one camera that followed me from my car to the locker room — and that was just our Golden State Warriors PR team,” Curry recalled. “How it’s turned into almost a runway show from the time that you get out of your car, off the bus and walk into the locker room — what’s hilarious is that we do get dressed, whether you’re at home or in the hotel, and you probably have the outfit on for 30 minutes to an hour depending on how long the drive is. Then you go in the locker room, you take it off and put it back on after the game, but that moment is special because you want to look good,” he added.

While Curry typically opts for classic styles, he does admit his fashion sense has evolved “dramatically” over the course of his career. This season, his wardrobe will include looks from both established and emerging designers, including the Pharrell Williams co-founded Billionaire Boys Club, Áwet and Saif Ud Deen, according to WWD.

“My whole purpose is to not try too hard to stand out … I don’t ever dress loud just for the sake of dressing loud, and I think I have a very classic, modern, casual style,” Curry explained, later adding: “Every brand that we’re wearing has a different way of addressing that or attacking that and it’ll be cool to see the range within all the different looks that I put on.”

Fans who love Curry’s looks can shop several of the pieces online at retailers like Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Mr Porter — while also earning cash back through Rakuten.

“The saying ‘look good, feel good, play good’ is real,” said Curry. “Have fun with what you wear into the tunnel and into the game — it allows you to be present in the moment.”