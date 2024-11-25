Sade shares rare glimpse into her family life in new music video celebrating her son Izaak

Sade is celebrating her son, Izaak Adu.

In the new music video for her first single in six years, “Young Lion,” released Friday, Nov. 22, the 65-year-old Nigerian-British music legend gives a rare glimpse into her family life. Through the song’s lyrics, she also reveals her perspective as a mother raising a trans son.

The singer croons, “Young man/ It’s been so heavy on you/ You must have felt so alone” at the beginning of the video, which includes footage of her and Izaak through the years. There are shots of the “Paradise” singer holding her son as a baby, him romping around outside as a child, and plenty of the two living and growing together in the UK, where they reside.

The lyrics of the song continue to illuminate Sade’s feelings as she has watched her son grow and realize his gender identity.

“Forgive me, son. I should have known,” she sings at one point.

Elsewhere in the song, she sings, “You shine like a sun.”

Towards the end of the four-minute video, there’s a clip of a fully grown Izaak before the video closes with a vintage shot of mother and son embracing on a beach.

Sade first shared the song in October as part of the AIDS nonprofit Red Hot’s special compilation album “Transa,” which was released Friday, Nov. 22. The compilation aims to bring awareness to the transgender community and features songs from both members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies. Other artists involved in the project include Andre 3000, Moses Sumney, Niecy Blues, Yaya Bey, Sam Smith, and more.

Speaking to Rolling Stone at the time of the song’s release, Izaak gave his reaction.

“Though there was nothing I needed to forgive her for, the lyrics ‘Forgive me, son, I should have known,’ struck a chord,” he said. “My mum never tried to oppress the boy; I silently always knew I was. She always let me be me.”

He added: “I hope it can offer a sense of comfort, validation and a feeling of being seen and understood.”

According to Sade, the song was inspired by a letter she gave Izaak on his 21st birthday.

“I think that a song where a parent apologizes for misunderstanding their child can hold immense significance for the trans community,” she said. “This song may serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder that parents can learn, grow, and ultimately accept their children for who they truly are.”

Sade, who shares Izaak with Jamaican music producer Bob Morgan, gave birth to her son in 1996. He is her only child.