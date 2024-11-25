White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor through door faces manslaughter sentence in Florida

A white Florida woman who shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute faces sentencing Monday for her manslaughter conviction.

Associated Press
Nov 25, 2024
Susan Lorincz, Who is Susan Lorincz, Susan Lorincz Florida, Florida woman who shot neighbor, White woman who shot Black mother, White woman shot Black neighbor, Florida white woman who shot Black neighbor, Ajike “Aj” Owens, Ajike Owens, Susan Lorincz Ajike “Aj” Owens, Ajike “Aj” Owens murder, theGrio.com
FILE - Defendant Susan Lorincz takes notes during her trial Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Ocala, Fla. (Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner via AP, Pool)

A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children faces sentencing Monday for her manslaughter conviction.

Susan Lorincz, 60, was convicted in August of killing 35-year-old Ajike “A.J.” Owens by firing a single shot from her .380-caliber handgun in June 2023. Lorincz faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in state prison because a firearm was used.

The shooting was the culmination of a long-running argument between the two neighbors over Owens’ children playing in a grassy area at both of their houses in Ocala, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

Prosecutors said Owens had come to Lorincz’s home after her children complained that she had thrown roller skates and an umbrella at them, which Lorincz denied. Trial testimony showed Owens, a mother of four young children, was pounding on Lorincz’s door and yelling, leading Lorincz to claim self-defense in shooting her neighbor.

Lorincz told detectives in a videotaped interview that she feared for her life. She also said she had been harassed for most of the three years she lived in the neighborhood.

“I thought I was in imminent danger,” she said.

But jurors did not agree with her self-defense claim.

Owens’ family pushed for the maximum prison sentence after Lorincz was convicted by an all-white jury.

Whoopi Goldberg says she can’t afford to stop working
Also Read:
Whoopi Goldberg says she can’t afford to stop working

“While the pain of losing Ajike, we are hopeful that justice will prevail and that the court will give Susan Lorincz the maximum penalty for her actions,” said Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, in an email statement before Monday’s sentencing. “Ajike’s legacy will live on through her children, and we will continue to fight for justice.”

Lorincz’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Amanda Sizemore, sought a more lenient sentence, an unspecified term below the 11.5 years in prison that is the lowest for her crime under state guidelines. Sizemore said in court documents that there are several reasons to justify a downward departure, including a mental disorder, and claims that Owens was the aggressor and under “extreme duress” during the confrontation.

There were protests in the Black community in Ocala when prosecutors took weeks to charge Lorincz with manslaughter, a lesser count than second-degree murder, which carries a potential life prison sentence. Marion County, which includes Ocala, has a Black population of about 12%, according to census figures.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

There are no ‘Black jobs’ in Trump’s administration despite cadre of Black Republicans who campaigned for him

There are no ‘Black jobs’ in Trump’s administration despite cadre of Black Republicans who campaigned for him

By TheGrio

Watch: Why the U.S. has made little progress improving Black Americans’ health

Watch: Why the U.S. has made little progress improving Black Americans’ health

By TheGrio

We need to have an uncomfortable conversation about America

We need to have an uncomfortable conversation about America

By TheGrio

Diddy Gets Bad News From Judge As He Remains In Jail – ‘That Is Not Going To Work’

Diddy Gets Bad News From Judge As He Remains In Jail – ‘That Is Not Going To Work’

By TheMix.net

This Ultra-Rare Jamaican Sipping Rum Has Been Aged For 40 Years

This Ultra-Rare Jamaican Sipping Rum Has Been Aged For 40 Years

By Maxim

Feds Raid Diddy’s Jail Cell – He Fires Back By Slamming ‘Outrageous Government Conduct’

Feds Raid Diddy’s Jail Cell – He Fires Back By Slamming ‘Outrageous Government Conduct’

By TheMix.net