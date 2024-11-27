Actor Michael Rainey Jr. donates $2.4M to improve financial literacy in Staten Island schools

“Power Book II: Ghost” star Michael Rainey Jr. just made a serious power move — while getting an early start to his holiday giving this year.

The 24-year-old actor partnered with the R.A.R.E. (Restoring America through Recovery Education) Foundation to donate $2.4 million in financial literacy tools and support to three Staten Island, New York-based high schools.

“Huge THANK YOU to [Michael Rainey Jr.] for sponsoring Port Richmond High School and providing every student and their parents with essential Financial Literacy Education and Equifax Identity Theft Protection! Your commitment to empowering the next generation is truly inspiring,” R.A.R.E. officials captioned a post on Instagram.

The post included a video of the day Rainey visited Port Richmond High School to present the organization with a massive check. While there, he candidly discussed his financial literacy journey and posed for pictures with the students. School officials and community organizers were also on hand to chat with students about financial literacy.

“Together with the support of The R.A.R.E. Foundation Board of Directors, this marks the first step in our mission to ensure every student in NYC is financially prepared for adulthood,” the post continued. “This is just the beginning—many more schools to come! Let’s make financial literacy a priority for every student!”

According to the organization’s website, the R.A.R.E. Foundation strives to provide “essential financial recovery education and training” to underserved communities. Through his collaboration with R.A.R.E., Rainey hopes to further empower underserved and at-risk youth with the savvy to navigate their financial futures with confidence, local radio station HOT 97 reported.

While Rainey is originally from Louisville, Ky., “Power Book II: Ghost,” a spinoff in 50 Cent’s “Power” television franchise, takes place throughout New York City’s five boroughs. In the spirit of the season, this wasn’t the only charitable outing Rainey attended in Staten Island in recent days. According to videos uploaded to his Instagram Stories, the actor also appeared at the Staten Island Turkey Drive, where he greeted visitors and passed out t-shirts.