Actor Michael Rainey Jr. donates $2.4M to improve financial literacy in Staten Island schools

“Power Book II: Ghost” star Michael Rainey Jr. has partnered with the R.A.R.E. Foundation to provide financial literacy resources to New York high schoolers.

Kay Wicker
Nov 27, 2024
Michael Rainey Jr., Staten Island Turkey Drive, R.A.R.E organization, theGrio.com
Michael Rainey Jr. attends Peacock's "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“Power Book II: Ghost” star Michael Rainey Jr. just made a serious power move — while getting an early start to his holiday giving this year.

The 24-year-old actor partnered with the R.A.R.E. (Restoring America through Recovery Education) Foundation to donate $2.4 million in financial literacy tools and support to three Staten Island, New York-based high schools.

“Huge THANK YOU to [Michael Rainey Jr.] for sponsoring Port Richmond High School and providing every student and their parents with essential Financial Literacy Education and Equifax Identity Theft Protection! Your commitment to empowering the next generation is truly inspiring,” R.A.R.E. officials captioned a post on Instagram.

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4, Episode 10: 10 questions that I have now that ‘Ghost’ is ‘over’
Also Read:
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4, Episode 10: 10 questions that I have now that ‘Ghost’ is ‘over’

The post included a video of the day Rainey visited Port Richmond High School to present the organization with a massive check. While there, he candidly discussed his financial literacy journey and posed for pictures with the students. School officials and community organizers were also on hand to chat with students about financial literacy.

“Together with the support of The R.A.R.E. Foundation Board of Directors, this marks the first step in our mission to ensure every student in NYC is financially prepared for adulthood,” the post continued. “This is just the beginning—many more schools to come! Let’s make financial literacy a priority for every student!”

According to the organization’s website, the R.A.R.E. Foundation strives to provide “essential financial recovery education and training” to underserved communities. Through his collaboration with R.A.R.E., Rainey hopes to further empower underserved and at-risk youth with the savvy to navigate their financial futures with confidence, local radio station HOT 97 reported.

Is it ‘just an honor to be nominated’ for an Oscar? ‘No it ain’t,’ says Samuel L. Jackson
Also Read:
Is it ‘just an honor to be nominated’ for an Oscar? ‘No it ain’t,’ says Samuel L. Jackson

While Rainey is originally from Louisville, Ky., “Power Book II: Ghost,” a spinoff in 50 Cent’s “Power” television franchise, takes place throughout New York City’s five boroughs. In the spirit of the season, this wasn’t the only charitable outing Rainey attended in Staten Island in recent days. According to videos uploaded to his Instagram Stories, the actor also appeared at the Staten Island Turkey Drive, where he greeted visitors and passed out t-shirts. 

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

We need to have an uncomfortable conversation about America

We need to have an uncomfortable conversation about America

By TheGrio

After Trump’s win, Black women are rethinking their role as America’s reliable political organizers

After Trump’s win, Black women are rethinking their role as America’s reliable political organizers

By TheGrio

Kamala Harris delivers message to supporters amid election loss in pre-Thanksgiving video message

Kamala Harris delivers message to supporters amid election loss in pre-Thanksgiving video message

By TheGrio

Trump Blasts New York City’s Resurrected Congestion Toll As ‘Regressive’

Trump Blasts New York City’s Resurrected Congestion Toll As ‘Regressive’

By American Cars And Racing

Report: Trump To Kill Electric Vehicle Tax Credit

Report: Trump To Kill Electric Vehicle Tax Credit

By American Cars And Racing

Trump To Fast-Track Autonomous Car Rules, Which Would Help Tesla, Report Says

Trump To Fast-Track Autonomous Car Rules, Which Would Help Tesla, Report Says

By American Cars And Racing