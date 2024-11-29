Jon Batiste, Ledisi, Trombone Shorty and more to perform during Super Bowl pregame

The performances will take place Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans before the NFL’s championship matchup and halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Associated Press
Nov 29, 2024
Super Bowl performers, Super Bowl performers 2025, Super Bowl pregame performers, performers, Jon Batiste Super Bowl Ledisi Super Bowl, Trombone Shorty Super Bowl, who is performing at Super Bowl 2025, theGrio.com
FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, June 15, 2024, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Super Bowl pregame will have some Louisiana flavor: Multi-talented performer Jon Batiste will hit the stage to sing the national anthem, while Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle are slated to perform “America the Beautiful.”

The performances will take place Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans before the NFL’s championship matchup and halftime show featuring rap megastar Kendrick Lamar, the league announced Thursday.

“We’re honored to work with this year’s pregame lineup to celebrate the rich musical legacy of New Orleans and the entire state,” said Seth Dudowsky, the head of music at the NFL.

Ledisi will perform “ Lift Every Voice and Sing ” as part of the pregame performances that will air on Fox. The pregame performers are all Louisiana natives.

The national anthem and “America the Beautiful” will be performed by actor Stephanie Nogueras in American sign language.

Otis Jones IV will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and the halftime show will be signed by Matt Maxey.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show.

It’s almost time for Spotify Wrapped. When can you expect your 2024 recap?
Also Read:
It’s almost time for Spotify Wrapped. When can you expect your 2024 recap?

Batiste is a Grammy and Oscar winner who is the former bandleader for the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” His documentary “American Symphony” is nominated for best music film, and his “It Never Went Away” from the documentary is up for best song written for visual media at the upcoming Grammys. He composed the score for Jason Reitman’s film “Saturday Night” and this month released “ Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1),” which reimagined the iconic German pianist’s work.

Trombone Shorty, a Grammy winner known for blending funk, soul, R&B and rock, has toured with major acts such as Lenny Kravitz, Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Foo Fighters. Daigle made her way as a contemporary Christian singer, winning two Grammys for her 2018 song “You Say” from her third studio album, “Look Up Child.”

Ledisi won a Grammy for her 2020 single “Anything for You.” She also appeared in the films “Leatherheads,” “Spinning Gold” and the Oscar-nominated “Selma.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

After Trump’s win, Black women are rethinking their role as America’s reliable political organizers

After Trump’s win, Black women are rethinking their role as America’s reliable political organizers

By TheGrio

Storm Reid reveals she won’t be in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

Storm Reid reveals she won’t be in season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

By TheGrio

Congressional Black Caucus is ready to take on Trump and Republicans, says presumptive chair Rep. Yvette Clarke

Congressional Black Caucus is ready to take on Trump and Republicans, says presumptive chair Rep. Yvette Clarke

By TheGrio

Her Husband Flipped Out On Her For Taking Their Kids Camping In Death Valley For Thanksgiving

Her Husband Flipped Out On Her For Taking Their Kids Camping In Death Valley For Thanksgiving

By Chip Chick

Julianne Hough Stuns Everyone By Stripping Down On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ To Deliver Major Surprise

Julianne Hough Stuns Everyone By Stripping Down On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ To Deliver Major Surprise

By TheMix.net

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Blasts The ‘Fakeness’ Of Hollywood – ‘I Stay Out Of It’

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Blasts The ‘Fakeness’ Of Hollywood – ‘I Stay Out Of It’

By TheMix.net