Notre Dame Cathedral reopened this weekend, capping off a star-studded Saturday celebration of its restoration with a Sunday mass, its first since a fire nearly destroyed the 12-century landmark in 2019.

In addition to world leaders like U.S. first lady Jill Biden, President-elect Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prince William of Britain, 2,500 guests were present as Archbishop Laurent Ulrich knocked three times upon Notre Dame’s doors, signaling its symbolic reopening. Also on hand were several music stars including Beninese-French singer-songwriter Angélique Kidjo and Pharrell Williams, who feted the 800-year-old cathedral in song.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 25: Pharrell Williams attends ‘Prelude to the Olympics’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC)

Inside the cathedral, South African opera singer Pretty Yende reportedly gave a gorgeous rendition of “Amazing Grace,” joining a lineup that included French singer-songwriter Vianney and tenor Benjamin Bernheim, along with conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France.

Kidjo performed outside, reportedly wowing the crowd with a special rendition of her song “Jerusalema.” Posting a link to the new version on X, the Grammy winner wrote, “It was an honor to be part of this ceremony and to share such a beautiful message of hope and peace.”

Grammy-winner musician Pharrell Williams, who forged a strong French presence as he assumed the helm of Louis Vuitton menswear in 2023, also appeared at Notre Dame’s reopening. Williams performed a special version of his 2013 hit, “Happy,” backed by the 70-member Voices of Fire choir, founded by his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams, who accompanied the group on organ.

The journey to reopen Notre Dame following the 2019 fire included nearly $1 billion in donations. As previously reported by theGrio, the outpouring in contributions, particularly from the United States amid Trump’s administration, raised questions for many.

“While the world collectively mourned a fire that partially destroyed Notre Dame, three Black churches in Louisiana had been burned down just weeks before within a short period, allegedly by a suspect charged with hate crimes and barely make a blip on same media outlets prioritizing coverage about the cathedral,” wrote Blue Telusma in the days following the catastrophic fire.

Nevertheless, as Notre Dame’s doors reopened on Sunday, those invited to commemorate the occasion recognized that they had become part of its centuries-long history. “An honor to perform at the reopening with @VoicesOfFire,” wrote Williams on Instagram. “A historic moment we’re so blessed to have been a part of.”



