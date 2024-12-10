‘Sing Sing’ – Colman Domingo’s Profit-Sharing Movie Gets Historic Golden Globe Nomination

Editor’s note: The following article is an op-ed, and the views expressed are the author’s own. Read more opinions on theGrio.

The Golden Globes nominations are full of surprises this year, but Sing Sing is the moment. Colman Domingo’s powerful performance has earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, making history for the groundbreaking A24 film. Built on a revolutionary profit-sharing model where all cast and crew share equally in its success, Sing Sing is the first feature using this equitable structure to see its lead actor recognized with such a prestigious nomination. This milestone marks a significant moment for both Domingo’s career and the independent film industry as a whole.

A Bold and Revolutionary Model

Sing Sing, released on July 12, 2024, and directed by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, rejects Hollywood’s traditional pay hierarchy. Every person on set—whether a director, production assistant, or star—received the same day rate. On top of that, they were all granted equity in the project, ensuring that everyone who contributed shares in its triumph.

Colman Domingo, a longtime advocate for inclusivity and equity in entertainment, celebrated the model’s groundbreaking nature in a recent interview with PopViewers:

“This model makes everyone feel valued—above and below the line. This was a community-based project, and everyone gave their heart, soul, and stories to this film. That’s equity. That’s what filmmaking should be.”

While Domingo acknowledges this approach may not fit big-budget blockbusters, Sing Sing’s nomination proves it works—and can reshape the independent film landscape.

Colman Domingo’s Transformative Performance

Colman Domingo, who’s already delivered unforgettable turns in The Color Purple and Rustin, continues to prove why he’s one of the most dynamic actors of our generation. His portrayal of Divine G, a man navigating resilience and transformation through the Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program, is both raw and profound.

Critics are calling Domingo’s performance Oscar-worthy, praising his ability to illuminate humanity even in the darkest of circumstances.

Clarence Maclin, a real-life RTA alumnus, also delivers an astonishing breakout performance—playing a version of himself. Maclin’s experience spending over two decades in prison adds visceral authenticity to the film, and his journey challenges perceptions of incarceration.

Sing Sing- Beyond the Screen

This isn’t just a film—it’s a cultural moment. Shot in real prisons and rooted in true stories, the project faced emotional and psychological challenges. Maclin spoke openly about the triggers of returning to a prison environment and wearing the uniform. To ensure everyone’s mental health was prioritized, the filmmakers brought in psychiatrists and daily decompression routines.

“As soon as it’s over, you’re reminded: 9687997, step forward. That’s the reality of prison,” Maclin shared.

This attention to care, authenticity, and collaboration underscores why it feels different—it’s a cinematic experience made with heart and purpose.

A New Chapter for Hollywood?

The Golden Globe nomination for Sing Sing represent more than industry recognition. They signal a shift—proof that stories made with equity, empathy, and shared success matter. For independent filmmakers, this could serve as a blueprint for future projects.

As Domingo told PopViewers:

“This is about valuing the people who bring films to life. It’s about community, storytelling, and the belief that success should be shared by everyone.”

With its historic nominations, this film is not only breaking boundaries—it’s setting a new standard for Hollywood.

So yes, the film is a Golden Globe contender. But more importantly, it’s a movement.