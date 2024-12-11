Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema and Television honors Cynthia Erivo, Tyler Perry and more

Black stars shined at The Critics Choice Association’s 7th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Awards. Tyler Perry's comments about being labeled an "icon" highlighted the joys and pressures of being highly successful: "You gotta be careful when people start calling you an icon."

Haniyah Philogene
Dec 11, 2024
(Left to right) Cynthia Erivo, Tyler Perry and Regina King at IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio At The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television (Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

On Monday Dec. 9, the Critics Choice Association gathered Black stars across television and film to celebrate Black storytelling within entertainment. The Critics Choice Association’s 7th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Awards honored 14 actors, producers directors and composers, including Cynthia Erivo, Regina King, Tyler Perry and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. 

“We are proud to recognize this year’s outstanding group of honorees,” said Shawn Edwards, executive producer and writer for the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, as previously reported by theGrio. “2024 was an exceptional year. There were so many great stories about the Black experience, and this event is a celebration of the power of those stories, which have shaped and moved the entertainment industry. It’s a true acknowledgment of the profound impact of Black Cinema and Television on today’s culture and society.”

During the evening hosted by comedian Jay Pharoah, Tyler Perry received the Icon Award for his career accomplishments as a self-made media mogul. Although the actor and filmmaker says he was honored to be recognized for his 24 films, 20 stage plays, 17 television shows, and the founding of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Perry admitted his struggle with the title “icon.” 

“You gotta be careful when people start calling you an icon because the hunters only shoot at the deer that they can see,” Perry explained. “If you’re an icon, you’re a target. People are watching, they’re gonna tear you down. There’s always somebody at the bottom trying to tear you down, and everybody else at the top is applauding. So it is my hope that as people say I’m an icon, they remember me more as an inspiration.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Tyler Perry accepts the Icon Award onstage during The Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The ceremony not only celebrated the accomplishments of stars on screen but also honored actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor for her impactful social justice advocacy behind the scenes. For many of the honorees, their work as actors is intrinsically tied to advocacy. Cynthia Erivo, recognized for her portrayal of Elphaba in “Wicked,” shared how her depiction of the iconic character carries profound significance for Black audiences.

“Stories like Elphaba’s — the story of the rebel, the story of the misunderstood, of the brave, who found strength in the things that set her apart, the story of the extraordinary abilities, and most importantly, extraordinary humanity — are our stories, and my stories too,” Erivo said. “So, for every child who sees themselves in Elphaba now, for every Black person who feels her strength, for every queer soul who recognizes their own battle to embrace who they are, for anyone who has ever felt alone and unseen, Wicked is for you. Elphaba is a love letter to you. Representation is a powerful thing… I know my roots, they’re where I begin. Because when we bring our whole selves into the work, it becomes a mirror, not just for us, but for the world.”

Regina King

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Regina King poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Cynthia Erivo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Cynthia Erivo poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Morris Chestnut

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Morris Chestnut poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Ava DuVernay

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Ava DuVernay poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Sheryl Lee Ralph poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Taye Diggs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Taye Diggs poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Mara Brock Akil

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Mara Brock Akil poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Natasha Rothwell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Natasha Rothwell poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

John David Washington

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: John David Washington poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Tyler Perry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Tyler Perry poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Brian Tyree Henry

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Brian Tyree Henry poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Naturi Naughton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Naturi Naughton poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Aldis Hodge

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Aldis Hodge poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Jay Pharoah

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Jay Pharoah poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Kelly Rowland

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Kelly Rowland poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Ryan Destiny

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Ryan Destiny poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Jharrel Jerome

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Jharrel Jerome poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Kris Bowers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Kris Bowers poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Courtney B. Vance

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Courtney B. Vance poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Michael Rainey Jr.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Michael Rainey Jr. poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

Regina King

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Regina King poses in the IMDb Exclusive Portrait Studio at The Critics Choice Association 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Rowe/Getty Images for IMDb)

