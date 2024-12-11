Critics Choice Celebration of Black Cinema and Television honors Cynthia Erivo, Tyler Perry and more

On Monday Dec. 9, the Critics Choice Association gathered Black stars across television and film to celebrate Black storytelling within entertainment. The Critics Choice Association’s 7th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Awards honored 14 actors, producers directors and composers, including Cynthia Erivo, Regina King, Tyler Perry and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s outstanding group of honorees,” said Shawn Edwards, executive producer and writer for the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, as previously reported by theGrio. “2024 was an exceptional year. There were so many great stories about the Black experience, and this event is a celebration of the power of those stories, which have shaped and moved the entertainment industry. It’s a true acknowledgment of the profound impact of Black Cinema and Television on today’s culture and society.”

During the evening hosted by comedian Jay Pharoah, Tyler Perry received the Icon Award for his career accomplishments as a self-made media mogul. Although the actor and filmmaker says he was honored to be recognized for his 24 films, 20 stage plays, 17 television shows, and the founding of Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Perry admitted his struggle with the title “icon.”

“You gotta be careful when people start calling you an icon because the hunters only shoot at the deer that they can see,” Perry explained. “If you’re an icon, you’re a target. People are watching, they’re gonna tear you down. There’s always somebody at the bottom trying to tear you down, and everybody else at the top is applauding. So it is my hope that as people say I’m an icon, they remember me more as an inspiration.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Tyler Perry accepts the Icon Award onstage during The Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The ceremony not only celebrated the accomplishments of stars on screen but also honored actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor for her impactful social justice advocacy behind the scenes. For many of the honorees, their work as actors is intrinsically tied to advocacy. Cynthia Erivo, recognized for her portrayal of Elphaba in “Wicked,” shared how her depiction of the iconic character carries profound significance for Black audiences.

“Stories like Elphaba’s — the story of the rebel, the story of the misunderstood, of the brave, who found strength in the things that set her apart, the story of the extraordinary abilities, and most importantly, extraordinary humanity — are our stories, and my stories too,” Erivo said. “So, for every child who sees themselves in Elphaba now, for every Black person who feels her strength, for every queer soul who recognizes their own battle to embrace who they are, for anyone who has ever felt alone and unseen, Wicked is for you. Elphaba is a love letter to you. Representation is a powerful thing… I know my roots, they’re where I begin. Because when we bring our whole selves into the work, it becomes a mirror, not just for us, but for the world.”