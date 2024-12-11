Why everyone’s talking about Doechii: Inside her viral Tiny Desk concert and rise as rap’s it-girl

When Doechii graced the stage of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, she wasn’t just performing—she was cementing her place as rap’s next major force. The Tampa-born rapper and singer didn’t just take the stage—she owned it, offering a set that was equal parts soulful, fiery, and unforgettable. While the internet continues to buzz over her mesmerizing performances on Tiny Desk and the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, let’s remember that Doechii’s rise to stardom is not a result of virality but rather a culmination of hustle, an unapologetically bold vision, and a unique ability to connect with fans through fearless storytelling.

The Tiny Desk moment everyone’s talking about

Doechii’s Tiny Desk set was more than just a moment—it was an experience. Draped in a fashion-forward outfit that seamlessly blended high-fashion drama with a street-style edge, she performed with an impossible-to-ignore presence. Each song revealed a new layer of her artistry, showing the world that Doechii is as versatile as she is fearless. Her opening track, a heartfelt rendition of “Stressed,” set the tone for a performance that was as emotionally raw as it was sonically dynamic. By the time she tore through the explosive energy of her hit “Crazy,” the room—and the internet—was fully captivated.

The set, which blended live instrumentation with her razor-sharp bars and sultry vocals, was a testament to her range. Seamlessly transitioning between vulnerable, introspective lyrics and high-energy bangers, Doechii left no doubt about her talent which the internet couldn’t get enough of, with fans and celebs alike flooding social media praising the performance.

Her journey to stardom

While the Tiny Desk concert may have introduced Doechii to new audiences, her journey has been years in the making. Born Jaylah Hickmon, Doechii first gained attention with her self-released 2020 project “Oh the Places You’ll Go.” Tracks like “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” showcased her knack for storytelling, quirky charisma, and genre-bending sound. The track went viral on TikTok, catapulting her into the spotlight and leading to her signing with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), the legendary label behind Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Since joining TDE, Doechii’s momentum has been unstoppable. Her 2022 EP, “She / Her / Black B***h,” was a daring declaration of selfhood, earning praise for its bold themes and sonic versatility. From the ethereal vibes of “Persuasive” to the blistering intensity of “Crazy,” the project cemented her as an artist unafraid to take risks and push boundaries. Similarly, her mixtape and first full-length project, “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” earned her three Grammy nominations making her the first female rap artist to earn a Best New Artist and Best Rap Album nomination for a mixtape.

“It just shows how conceptual the music really was. And for such a conceptual project to be a mixtape makes me very affirmed — that my ideas are great, and that people resonate with the music,” Doechii told Variety. “I was able to birth this [mixtape] out of pure presence and creativity.”

Why is Doechii rap’s It-Girl?

Doechii’s appeal lies not just in her music but in her persona. She embodies an authenticity that resonates with fans across generations. In an era where listeners crave artists who are unfiltered and unapologetic, Doechii delivers. Her music touches on everything from mental health and self-discovery to empowerment and joy, offering a soundtrack for anyone navigating the highs and lows of life.

Whether she’s incorporating elements of R&B, punk, or Afrobeats into her music, Doechii refuses to be boxed in.

“Why can’t I be respected as myself, as an individual, as everything? I can do rap, trap, rock, pop, and I’m still great, and I’m still me and that’s still valid. It’s just me fighting for people to understand me in a time where I felt like they just didn’t get it,” she said, explaining her approach to music.

This genre-fluid approach, combined with her sharp lyricism and magnetic stage presence, makes her a breath of fresh air in the hip-hop world.

What’s next?

If her Tiny Desk concert is any indication, Doechii is just getting started. With a debut album reportedly in the works and a growing list of high-profile collaborations under her belt, the future looks bright for rap’s new it-girl. Embracing her boundary-pushing sound and the unapologetic authenticity that has become her trademark, Doechii says she’s focused on “breaking out of [the] formula of what a hit should be and how hits have to sound.”

“I am embracing my ability to be a chameleon,” she added. “I gravitate towards any sound as long as I show up as myself.”

Doechii’s rise is more than just a success story—it’s a testament to the power of staying true to yourself. She’s loud, she’s vulnerable, she’s bold, and she’s unapologetic—and that’s why the world can’t get enough of her. After her Tiny Desk moment, one thing is clear: Doechii isn’t just making music—she’s creating a groundbreaking legacy.