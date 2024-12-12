The impact of Black NFL players on the game and beyond

From their record-breaking plays to their advocacy on and off the field, Black NFL players have played a large role in shaping our society and culture. But, their success and permanence in the league haven’t been without challenges.

From its inception, the National Football League has displayed a racial bias toward its Black players, resulting in discriminatory practices like greater scrutiny for Black players during the draft process, racial stacking to pigeonhole Black players in certain positions and race-norming — which assumed Black players were less intelligent than their white peers.

Though the NFL’s roots in racial inequality still plague some of the league’s principles and protocols — including its hiring practices — Black players have, and continue to, overcome significant challenges to excel in the sport.

The history of Black NFL players: Pioneering athletes and early challenges

During a time when African Americans were beginning to assert their rights, independence and autonomy, a few Black men turned to football to solidify their freedom. These men faced racial disparities in player treatment, pay and opportunities — partly due to the racial climate and the league’s rumored “gentlemen’s agreement,” an informal pact that kept Black players out of the NFL from 1934 to 1946.

The first Black NFL players and their legacy

In the early 1900s, the NFL — then named the American Professional Football Association (APFA) — was largely segregated, and very few Black athletes could play professional football. After the APFA was formed in 1919, a few pioneering Black athletes crossed color lines and overcame insurmountable barriers to pave the way for future generations of Black NFL players.

Fritz Pollard. During the Jim Crow era — a time of civil unrest, racial tensions and an outbreak of race riots across the United States — Frederick “Fritz” Pollard was revolutionizing the game of football. In 1920, he became one of the first African Americans to play in the league in its formative years after his team, the Akron (OH) Pros, joined the newly founded APFA. During his career, Fritz faced constant racial abuse and discrimination, including illegal hits during games and chants of “Bye Bye Blackbird” from the home crowd. Fritz went on to become the NFL’s first African American head coach — coaching several NFL teams from 1921-1926 — before organizing and coaching the Chicago Black Hawks, an all-Black professional football team.

Memorialized as the "Forgotten Four," Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Marion Motley and Bill Willis are hailed as the Black football players who reintegrated the NFL in 1946, ending a 12-year ban on Black players. Kenny Washington, in particular, is widely known for breaking the NFL's color barrier in 1946 as the first Black player to sign a contract with an NFL team, the Los Angeles Rams. He was recognized as "a legend and a symbol in his own time" by Martin Luther King, Jr., as he persevered through discrimination and racial abuse from both fans and players.

Memorialized as the “Forgotten Four,” Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Marion Motley and Bill Willis are hailed as the Black football players who reintegrated the NFL in 1946, ending a 12-year ban on Black players. Kenny Washington, in particular, is widely known for breaking the NFL’s color barrier in 1946 as the first Black player to sign a contract with an NFL team, the Los Angeles Rams. He was recognized as “a legend and a symbol in his own time” by Martin Luther King, Jr., as he persevered through discrimination and racial abuse from both fans and players. Willie Thrower. In 1953, Willie Thrower became the first African-American quarterback in the league’s history. Though his stint as QB was short and he was cut after his rookie season, Thrower helped pave the way for future Black QBs in the NFL like Warren Moon — the first Black quarterback in the NFL Hall of Fame — who mentioned him as an inspiration in his Pro Football Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

These Black NFL players faced discrimination from the league and endured hate and ridicule on and off the field, yet they persisted as pioneers of the sport.

What percentage of NFL players are Black?

As one of the largest professional sports leagues in the country, the NFL comprises 32 teams. Each team maintains a roster of 53 players during the regular season, totaling 1,696 active players.

But what percentage of NFL players are Black? As of 2023, more than half of all American players are Black (53.5%), boasting the highest percentage of African-American players alongside the National Basketball Association (NBA).

This marks significant progress in team diversity and the representation of Black players in the NFL. In contrast, there were only 61 Black NFL players in 1960, making up 16.5% of the total players.

Famous Black NFL players who shaped the league

Many talented and accomplished Black athletes have left a mark on the league. But there are a few famous Black NFL players who have made an undeniable impact on the game and stand out from the rest:

Jim Brown

The Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown is considered one of the greatest running backs of all time. He was touted for his towering size, agility and keen intellect.

Jim set several NFL records, including most seasons leading league rushing for a total of eight and most rushing yards per game average at 104.3. His performance throughout his nine-year career earned him numerous awards and honors, including a three-time NFL MVP, an eight-time First-team All-Pro and a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee.

Though he retired from the NFL at only 30 years old, Jim’s legacy as a physical and intellectual powerhouse still stands nearly 60 years later. Following his retirement, Jim dedicated himself to advancing economic development and community engagement for African Americans, becoming one of the most prominent figures in the fight for equal rights.

Jerry Rice

Jerry Rice set the tone for the wide receiver position in the NFL. Nearly 20 years after retiring, he still owns most of the receiving records in the league, including receptions, touchdown receptions and receiving yards.

Throughout his 20-year career, Jerry played in eight conference championships and four Super Bowls — winning three Super Bowl titles — and amassed numerous awards, namely the Super Bowl MVP in 1989.

As one of the most prolific wide receivers in NFL history, Jerry raised the bar for future Black athletes in this position, setting records that require unparalleled talent, strength and discipline to break.

Deion Sanders

With his superior athletic abilities and unshakeable confidence to match, Deion Sanders has had an immense impact on the game as a record-breaking cornerback and a college football coach. As a player, he was revered for his speed, versatility and elusiveness. Deion recorded 53 total career interceptions and had the second-most interception return yardage (1,331) upon retirement.

Not surprisingly, Deion raked in many victories, awards and honors throughout his 14-year career, including two Super Bowl wins, the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year award and an eight-time Pro Bowl selection.

Post-NFL, Deion’s role as “Coach Prime” has served as a source of inspiration for other Black coaches interested in pursuing head coaching positions. He also sparked a movement in the Black community thanks to his unconventional methods, viral-worthy statements and unapologetic “Blackness.”

Patrick Mahomes

Three-time Super Bowl Champion Patrick Mahomes has undeniably elevated the sport — on and off the football field — in only a few years. His keen field vision, poised leadership and indomitable arm talent have separated him from other QBs in the league.

Patrick was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft, selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, he’s led the franchise to six straight AFC Championship Games and four Super Bowls, resulting in three Super Bowl titles. With each championship performance, he was named Super Bowl MVP title, making him the second Black QB to earn the title after Doug Williams.

Today, Patrick is the first Black QB to win the Super Bowl multiple times. With a long list of achievements and honors, including multiple passing records and six Pro Bowl selections, he’s cemented his legacy as one of the greatest NFL players of all time.

But he’s more than an athlete. Patrick uses his platform to advocate for racial justice and social reform, from condemning racism in the league to advocating for police reform.

Reggie White

Reggie White is one of the most dominant defensive linemen in NFL history. In his 15-year career, he earned two NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and 13 Pro Bowl selections, and he retired as the league’s all-time leader in career sacks at 198. Most notably, he delivered a game-ending sack in Super Bowl XXXI, helping the Packers seal the victory against the New England Patriots in 1997.

Outside of his formidable defense, Reggie’s leadership helped shift the culture in Green Bay. He was the first high-profile free agent ever to change teams in the NFL following the class-action lawsuit that established free agency. Reggie landed a four-year, $17 million contract with the Packers, which bolstered the team’s legacy and shifted the balance of power in the league.

The social and cultural impact of Black NFL players

Black NFL players have heavily influenced social, cultural and political environments. During the 2016 NFL season, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick sent a message by kneeling during the national anthem before games, protesting racial injustice and police brutality. Though it may have cost him his NFL career, he raised awareness and sparked critical conversations about the racial issues plaguing the country.

After George Floyd’s murder in 2020 sparked a racial reckoning, more Black NFL players advocated publicly for racial justice and called on the league to condemn racism and police brutality and to support Black players. The public advocacy of Black players in the NFL undoubtedly inspired the creation of the league’s $250 million social justice fund, providing grants to organizations addressing social causes like poverty, police relations and racial equality.

Challenges faced by Black NFL players

There’s been noticeable progress since the early days of the league, particularly in the representation of Black players in the NFL. However, these athletes continue to face challenges that may negatively impact their success and longevity in the league.

Before Black athletes enter the league, they’re often subject to greater scrutiny than white players in the draft process — creating barriers to entry into the league. These players also encounter racist stereotypes about their criminal history, proclivity for violence and extended family obligations, which can be detrimental to their rankings, earning potential and longevity in the sport.

Another pervasive issue is the racial inequality in leadership roles. Even with the Rooney Rule, which the league established in 2003 to increase the number of minorities hired in leadership positions, there’s still a notable discrepancy between the people who play football and those who coach them.

The ongoing legacy of Black NFL players

From the early days of the league to today, Black NFL players continue to solidify their legacy through countless achievements, passionate advocacy and unwavering perseverance. Though there’s been notable progress, the fight for equality and representation in the sport continues, and these players are well-suited for the battle.