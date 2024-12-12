Black singers from the 1950s: Influence, legacy, and cultural impact

You can’t study the history of popular music without familiarizing yourself with the best Black singers from the 50s. In fact, you might be surprised just how many music genres can trace their roots back to the profound influence of the seminal Black artists who defined American music in the 1950s.

Want to learn more about the influential figures whose soulful sounds broke racial barriers and set the stage for future generations of Black artistry? Get ready to travel back in time as we review some of the most famous Black singers from the 50s.

Introduction to the Music Industry and African American Influence

American recording artist, singer and musician Little Richard performing live, UK, 27th June 1975. (Photo by Angela Deane-Drummond/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Angela Deane-Drummond / Getty Images

We probably don’t need to remind you that the music industry has historically discriminated against Black artists while simultaneously benefitting from their creativity. What you might not know is that Black musicians were relegated to their own separate Billboard chart up until the 1940s, called “race records.” The same kinds of music, when marketed to white audiences, would instead be ranked on the pop chart.

Eventually, the title “race records” would be replaced by “rhythm and blues,” but the racial boundaries remained despite the change in terminology. The 1950s music scene would challenge these simplistic categories by offering more so-called race music than ever before that appealed equally to Black and white listeners.

The Evolution of Musical Styles in the 1950s

As record executives and chart managers played catch-up, Black artists filled a pivotal role in shaping new styles and genres, including blues, soul, doo-wop, and the first experiments with a novel sound that would eventually be named rock and roll.

Thanks to their dynamic stage presence and musical innovation, many famous Black singers from the 1950s paved the way for generations of artists to come by sowing the seeds that would one day sprout into rock and roll. Evidence of their enduring legacy is in the risqué dance moves favored by Elvis Presley, the doo-wop-influenced harmonies of early Beatles records, and the work of many other white artists who would ultimately — and unfairly — receive credit for the birth of the new genre.

Impact and Influence of Black Singers from the 1950s

15th September 1954: Keith Edwards and Queenie Marques, two newly arrived immigrants from Jamaica relax to the sound of Keith’s trumpet playing. (Photo by Tony Davis/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Tony Davis / Getty Images

Of course, the influence of Black soul singers from the 50s extended beyond the boundaries of music. With new approaches to styling themselves, embodying charisma on- and off-stage, and challenging the status quo outside of their music, mold-breaking Black artists reshaped fashion, pop culture, and entertainment as a whole in their image.

Male Black singers from the 50s, in particular, risked their careers by defying restrictive notions of appropriate behavior and dress for Black men. In so doing, subversive artists like Little Richard paved the way for the overwhelming success of similar acts like Prince.

Challenges and Triumphs of Black Musicians in the 1950s

The fame and influence of artists like Little Richard didn’t come overnight, and even the most popular Black singers and musicians still had to deal with racism, segregation, and other unique challenges that white artists didn’t have to contend with.

On top of all that, famous Black female singers from the 50s were hit with a double dose of discrimination, facing increased judgment for both their race and their gender. These women received unfair criticism for romantic and sexual themes in their lyrics that wouldn’t have raised an eyebrow if sung by men. For these reasons and more, many Black female artists would later turn to British and European audiences to launch their careers outside of the glare of American racism.

Famous Black Singers from the 1950s

1. Little Richard

Little Richard leads an all-star group at the taping of “American Bandstand’s 50th…A Celebration” at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Ca. Sunday, April 21, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.

Known for his powerful voice, energetic performances, and flamboyant style, Little Richard (1932-2020) could easily be considered one of the founding fathers of rock and roll.

Originally hailing from Macon, GA, Little Richard (born Richard Wayne Penniman) channeled his religious upbringing into gospel-influenced songs with decidedly impious subject matter. His piano-led hits often became anthems for 1950s youth culture, including “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally.”

You can see the lasting impact of Little Richard’s legacy across the music industry, from queer pop stars like Lil Nas X to norm-bucking rappers like Young Thug and Lil Uzi Vert.

2. Ray Charles

American singer, pianist and songwriter Ray Charles performs in concert, circa 1985. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Famous for his trademark dark sunglasses, skillful piano playing, and resonant voice, Ray Charles (1930-2004) is still considered one of the most influential American artists of all time.

Born in Albany, GA, Charles lost his sight in early childhood, adding another layer of adversity that he would one day overcome. Charles is probably best known today for his unforgettable rendition of the blues standard “Georgia On My Mind.”

You could describe Ray Charles as one of the most famous Black blues singers from the 50s, but that would mean discounting his innovative approach to the genre, which also included elements of jazz, soul, and gospel. Those innovations were recognized with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987 for outstanding contributions to the music industry.

3. Tina Turner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Adrienne Warren performs as Tina Turner during “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo John Lamparski / Getty Images

Often dubbed the “Queen of Rock and Soul,” Tina Turner (1939-2023) made history thanks to her electrifying stage presence and unique vocal delivery.

Born Anna Mae Bullock in Brownsville, TN, Turner’s career began with the help (and hindrance) of her fellow innovator, talent scout, and eventual ex-husband Ike Turner. At the time, the abusive Ike had a few of his own hits, such as “Rocket 88,” but his ex-wife’s work would soon overshadow his.

Despite the many obstacles thrown in her way by her well-connected abuser, Turner’s talents quickly turned her into an international icon. Thanks to massive hits like “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “Simply the Best,” Turner has clearly earned her place in the pantheon of rock and roll legends.

4. B.B. King

APRIL 18: Blues Legend B.B. King performs his 10,000th concert at B.B. KIng Blues Club & Grill in Times Square on April 18, 2006 in New York City. King died on May 14 2015. He would have been 94-years old today. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most famous blues musician of all time, B.B. King (1925-2015) breathed new life into the genre with an expressive vocal style and poignant guitar work. King shows off these talents on hit records like “The Thrill Is Gone” and “Every Day I Have the Blues.”

Born in Berclair, MS, B.B. King (born Riley B. King) served in World War II before kicking off his musical career by working as a DJ in Memphis, TN. Thankfully, it didn’t take long for King to start recording himself, including “You Know I Love You,” “Woke Up This Morning,” and “Three O’Clock Blues.”

After decades of performing more than 300 shows a year, King’s hard work paid off with a string of accolades. These included multiple Grammy Awards for Best Traditional Blues Album, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

5. Louis Armstrong

12th October 1960: American jazz trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong (1898 – 1971). He is in London for a short time, during which he will be holding a press conference at the Mayfair Hotel and then lunching with a minister at the American Embassy in Kensington. (Photo by William Vanderson/Fox Photos/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo William Vanderson / Getty Images

Known for his distinctive gravelly voice and innovative use of the trumpet, Louis Armstrong (1901-1971) was a defining figure of the 1950s jazz scene. Many still feel Armstrong’s charisma through his emotive performance on tracks like “Hello, Dolly!” and “What a Wonderful World.”

Hailing from New Orleans, LA, arguably the birthplace of jazz itself, Armstrong’s improvisational style became a hallmark of the genre as a whole. As his skills and fame grew, the virtuoso trumpeter became a global ambassador for jazz, spreading its infectious rhythms worldwide.

Unlike some of his less-renowned contemporaries, Armstrong’s music remains just as powerful today as it was nearly a century ago when it was first recorded. After all, you don’t need a degree in music history to understand the emotions Armstrong conveys in his most famous recordings.

The Legacy of Black Singers from the 1950s

When you consider the nearly insurmountable obstacles built to prevent Black artists from competing directly with white musicians, the performers’ enduring resilience and sheer talent become all the more evident.

Had any one of these stars given into the demands of their repressive society and stopped expressing their unique identities, the music industry as we know it today may not exist. Contemporary Black artists would face even more resistance than they already do, and entire genres may never have come into being, harming musicians of all races. That’s why we consider it so necessary to celebrate the achievements of the many Black singers and musicians who broke boundaries and paved new paths for the next generation.