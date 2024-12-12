Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs male accuser shares traumatic details of his alleged sexual assault at the rapper’s infamous white party

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a swarm of lawsuits claiming various instances of sexual assault, abuse, and misconduct. Though details of these alleged incidents have come out through legal fillings, for the first time, one of Combs’ John Doe accusers has spoken directly to the public.

During an interview with CNN, John Doe, the alleged victim, whose face was concealed and voice altered to maintain his anonymity, detailed the claims listed in his legal complaint, which was first filed in October. In the filing, Doe claims he was drugged and sodomized by Combs during one of the star’s infamous ‘White Parties’ nearly two decades ago.

The incident, which allegedly occurred in 2007, happened when Doe was working for a private security firm that was hired to work the party. That night, he recalls Combs being “incredibly friendly and gracious” and personally handing him two drinks, which he claims were laced with GHB, an illegal drug that acts as a nervous system depressant, and ecstasy.

“The first drink started to have some effect on me, and I just thought, ‘Wow these are really strong drinks.’ It wasn’t until the second drink — and it was already too late — that I realized that there was something wrong with the drinks,” Doe told CNN. “Sadly, Sean Combs was waiting in the wings. He was watching from some sort of vantage point and once I was in a helpless position and he was sure that he was in a position of power, then he took advantage of the situation.”

Alleging that the two drinks “felt more like 15 drinks,” making him unable to stand, Doe says Combs forced him into a vehicle where he held him down and sexually assaulted him.

“It was just an amazing level of incapacitation that I had never experienced before and I felt powerless,” Doe continued. “I was screaming, I was telling him to stop. It was incredibly painful, and he was acting like it was nothing and he seemed to be disconnected from it. But it was abusive beyond belief.”

After the alleged assault, the lawsuit says that Doe reported the incident to his supervisor, who was reportedly dismissive.

“He just dismissed it and said, ‘I’ll talk to him,’” Doe said, recalling a conversation where he told his manager that Combs had sexually assaulted him. “After that, he didn’t talk to me again, he cut me out of everything … I was totally blacklisted after that. I had to find a different field.”

During his sit down with the publication, Doe revealed that “there was one high-profile individual who saw what happened and found it amusing.” As a result of the alleged assault and the trauma he experienced, Doe’s marriage ended, and he no longer works as a security guard.

“The full gravity of it lives with me to this day. It affects every single thing you do for the rest of your life,” he said, sharing what he hopes to accomplish with this case. “Nothing could give me back the person I was before that evening. Nothing can change that. I would love to see him spend the rest of his life in prison because that’s where he belongs, where he can’t hurt anybody else. He’s going to live a very lonely, miserable life, I hope, and if nothing else, he’s not going to be able to victimize anybody else and that’s all that matters.”

According to CNN, there are notable contradictions between Doe’s allegations and the statements he made in an interview. The complaint suggests the incident occurred in 2006, whereas Doe told CNN it happened in 2007. It also asserts that he has never been married. CNN also notes that the 2006 White Party hosted by Combs took place in St. Tropez, while the 2007 gathering took place in the Hamptons. Once these inconsistencies were brought to light, Doe’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee — who is representing several plaintiffs in their cases against Combs — moved to revise the complaint.

“After Buzbee [sic] was exposed this week for pressuring clients to bring bogus cases against Mr. Combs, and after public records showed that — contrary to his allegations — there was no white party in the Hamptons in 2006, Buzzbee amended this complaint to walk back the allegations and now claim a different day and wholly different year,” Combs’ attorneys told Variety.

Since being arrested by federal agents in September, Combs has been named in a multitude of civil cases filed by Buzbee who says the star could face up to 300 cases as he and his team have received approximately 3,000 calls from potential victims since October. However, the rapper’s legal team denied these allegations stating that Buzbee’s “barrage of lawsuits against Mr. Combs” are “shameless publicity stunts, designed to extract payments from celebrities who fear having lies spread about them, just as lies have been spread about Mr. Combs,” per People magazine.

“As his legal team has said before, Mr. Combs has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” they concluded.

Today, Combs remains in federal custody as he awaits trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, to which he has pleaded not guilty.