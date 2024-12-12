Sheryl Lee Ralph shares the secret to making her long-distance marriage work

For Sheryl Lee Ralph and her husband, Vincent Hughes, absence does, in fact, make the heart grow fonder. Juggling busy schedules and working on opposite sides of the country, The “Abbott Elementary” star says she and Philadelphia senator Hughes still maintain a healthy, long-distance marriage.

“My husband and I are technically very married,” Ralph told People magazine. “And people always say, ‘Well, how does that work? How does that work?’ I [say], ‘Dolly Parton knows how it works.’ She’s been married [to Carl Thomas Dean] for 50 years. You have never seen her husband one time. You know why? ‘Cause they plan on staying married.”

Like Parton, Ralph and Hughes plan on staying married. The couple started dating in the early 2000s and got married in 2005. However, between her acting career and his political career, married life looks a little different for Ralph and Hughes. Because of her husband’s responsibilities in Philadelphia, the “Dreamgirls” star has to travel from the West Coast to see her husband, which she says works for them.

“Vincent is not able to leave the state the way I can leave the state. In fact, in 20 years of our being together, I’m going to say my husband has been in California maybe 25 times. That means I’m in Philadelphia every two weeks,” she previously told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Our business is in the bedroom. Thank you!” she added.

Though fans are often shocked to see Ralph roaming the streets of Philadelphia, the actress considers the city of brotherly love to be home. So much so, that the couple is considering celebrating their 20-year anniversary next year, “in the courtyard of city hall or on the stairs of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.”

“We’ve been commuting ever since the beginning, and it’s worked out for us,” Hughes told Entertainment Tonight, to which Ralph added, “Vincent and I have been married going on 19 years. We’ve been together 21 years. Abbott [Elementary] is shot in Los Angeles. My husband, as a senator, is always in his Capitol…We see each other on the average of every two weeks. And [to] everybody who questions that I say, guess what? We’re still married!”