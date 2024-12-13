‘Cross’ author James Patterson declined a seven-figure offer to make Alex Cross a white man

Diverse storytelling is extremely important in Hollywood. So much so that the author of the books that inspired Amazon Prime Video’s new hit series “Cross,” rejected a seven-figure offer to recast his character Alex Cross as a white man. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, bestselling author James Petterson revealed that he was presented with the deal when he first shopped the book around decades ago.

“Here’s an interesting thing about the Hollywood ‘Cross’ stuff. When I wrote the first Alex Cross book, I didn’t have a lot of money and Hollywood came calling — knock, knock, knock, knock, knock,” he said. “They offered seven figures, and I did not have a lot of money. They said, ‘We just want one change; we want Alex to be a white guy.’ And I said, ‘F*** you.’ It was painful, but I did it.”

The crime thriller, which premiered in November, ultimately cast Aldis Hodge as the show’s protagonist. However, for Hodge, learning about Patterson’s decision was a pleasant surprise.

“I was shocked, impressed and proud of that,” Hodge said, per Variety. “For me to step into these shoes, any time I step into a position of power or representation, it feels like a privilege and a responsibility that I’m honored to even be tasked with. I just want to carry that the right way.”

For Patterson, the decision was a no-brainer. Having grown up in Newburgh, New York, the author remembers spending a lot of time with a Black woman named Laura, who worked as a chef at his grandparents’ restaurant, and her family. Realizing that Hollywood’s depiction of Black communities did not mirror his experiences growing up, he decided to center his stories around Laura and her family.

“I started writing about this family that I knew and the town that I knew and one of the things that Ben and I talked a lot about was the idea of Alex always being the smartest person in the room. And that was really why Morgan Freeman wanted to play him originally, because Alex wasn’t one of these ‘Shaft’ kinds of whatever the hell — there’s nothing wrong with Shaft — [but Alex] solves mysteries in his head,” he said explaining that Alex Cross was simply not created to be a white man.

Set in Washington, D.C., also known as “Chocolate City,” the series highlights the nation’s capital’s historic places while celebrating the city’s rich Black culture.

“The show is not only set in the nation’s capital, but it actually feels like it for once. Instead of the uninspired aerial shots of the U.S. Capitol and familiar monuments that most D.C.-set shows and films add to represent regional character, this one makes a character of the city itself,” theGrio’s Kay Wicker wrote, sharing her appreciation for the show as a DMV native.

From scenes of local go-go bands in the streets to the city’s bikers, also known as “the DMV Boys,” Hodge says showrunner Ben Watkins is also responsible for the show’s dedication to “celebrating all of the assets and facets of the Black community” and Washington D.C.’s local culture.

“He made that the fabric of the show,” the actor continued. “I’m proud to be with a team that believes in the same values that I do, especially when it comes to the representation of the culture. Stepping in his shoes is just another opportunity to disprove stereotypes, represent the truth of who we are and help continue to open up doors of opportunity. That’s what it means to me.”

Fans were just as receptive to the show’s storytelling as “Cross” reportedly hit 40 million viewers in its first 20 days of streaming and has already been renewed for a second season. In the meantime, as previously reported by theGrio, Patterson is reportedly teaming up with EGOT-winner and fellow bestselling author Viola Davis on a novel about a fictional Black female judge in the contemporary South.

Watch all episodes of “Cross” season one, on Amazon Prime Video.