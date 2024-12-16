Drone sightings lead to airspace shutdown at Ohio military base, arrests near Boston airport

BOSTON (AP) — More suspected drone sightings in the eastern U.S. led to a temporary airspace shutdown at an Air Force base in Ohio and arrests near Boston’s Logan International Airport, as elected officials increased their push for action to identify and stop the mysterious unmanned flights.

Drones flying around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, forced base officials to close the airspace for about four hours late Friday into early Saturday, said Robert Purtiman, a base spokesperson.

It is the first time drones have been spotted at the base, one of the largest in the world, and no sightings have been reported since early Saturday, Purtiman said Monday. He would not say how many drones were flying in the area, adding that they ranged in size and that they did not impact any base facilities.

In Boston, city police arrested two men accused of operating a drone “dangerously close” to Logan Airport on Saturday night. Authorities said an officer using drone monitoring technology detected the aircraft and the location of the operators. A third man who fled police remains at large. Authorities said the two men face trespassing charges, and could face more charges and fines.

Boston police urged drone operators to adhere to federal safety guidelines.

“Even small drones pose significant risks, including the potential for catastrophic damage to airplanes and helicopters. Near-collisions can cause pilots to veer off course, putting lives and property at risk,” police said in social media posts.

National security officials have said the drones recently spotted in the eastern part of the country don’t appear to be signs of foreign interference or a public safety threat. But because they can’t say with certainty who is responsible for the sudden swarms of drones — or how they can be stopped — leaders of both political parties are demanding better technology and powers to deal with the drones.

“There’s a lot of us who are pretty frustrated right now,” Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on “Fox News Sunday,” as drone sightings were being reported in his state. “‘We don’t know’ is not a good enough answer.”

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday called for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to deploy better drone-tracking technology to New York and New Jersey to identify the drones and their operators. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said federal officials had agreed to send a drone detection system to the state.

“New Yorkers have tremendous questions about it,” Schumer, the Senate majority leader, told reporters of the drone sightings. “We are going to get the answers for them.”

The federal government did little to answer those questions in its own media briefings over the weekend. “There’s no question that people are seeing drones,” U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday. “But I want to assure the American public that we are on it. We are working in close coordination with state and local authorities.”

Some of the drones reported above parts of New York and New Jersey have turned out to be “manned aircraft that are commonly mistaken for drones,” Mayorkas said. “We know of no foreign involvement with respect to the sightings in the Northeast. And we are vigilant in investigating this matter.”

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy posted on X Sunday night that he had been out looking for drones with state police in West Trenton, New Jersey. “The public deserves clear answers — we will keep pushing the federal government for more information and resources,” he said, adding that the FBI had briefed him about the sightings in Colts Neck, New Jersey.

Federal aviation authorities have required certain drones to broadcast their remote identification since last year, including the location of their operators. It’s not clear whether that information has been used to determine who is behind the drones plaguing locations over New York and New Jersey. Mayorkas’ office didn’t respond to questions about whether they’ve been able to identify drones using this capability.

Dozens of mysterious nighttime flights started last month over parts of New Jersey, raising concerns among residents and officials. Part of the worry stems from the flying objects initially being spotted near the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility, and over President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

“It didn’t concern me at first,” said Trisha Bushey, of Clinton Township, New Jersey, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of the Picatinny Arsenal. “I just didn’t think anything of it until it started becoming like every night, the same time, same places.”

Bushey said she thought it was military drills at first, but then officials said the military wasn’t involved.

“And then once they came out and said that they’re not and they don’t know what they are and they’re not foreign, but they’re not ours and they don’t pose a threat, that’s when it becomes concerning,” she told The Associated Press.

Drones are now being reported all along the northeastern U.S.

Some U.S. political leaders, including Trump, have called for much stronger action against the drones, including shooting them down.

Certain agencies within the Department of Homeland Security have the power to “incapacitate” drones, Mayorkas said Sunday. “But we need those authorities expanded,” he said.