Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Supreme Court justice to perform on a Broadway stage

U.S Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her Broadway debut in a special performance in “& Juliet.”

Haniyah Philogene
Dec 16, 2024
Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks on stage during the "Ketanji Brown Jackson on Lovely One: A Memoir" panel for The Atlantic Festival 2024 on September 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Atlantic)

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is a woman of many talents. In addition to being the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, a lawyer, and a bestselling author, Jackson can now add Broadway actress to her resume. 

This weekend, Jackson fulfilled a longtime dream of acting on the theater world’s biggest stage as she stepped into the spotlight for a one-night performance in “& Juliet.” However, the Supreme Court justice has always had an affinity for theater. 

“I feel very much in my element,” Jackson told CBS News. “I just always loved theater, and I’ve felt very comfortable on stage. I was always performing, from when I was really young. I just felt like the theater people were my people.”

From scene and choreography rehearsals to vocal training, Jackson fully experienced what it takes to act in a Broadway production. Appearing in two scenes for her one-time walk-on role, the Supreme Court justice says the themes of the hit musical mirror some of the themes of her life. “& Juliet” offers a contemporary interpretation of “Romeo and Juliet,” reimagining the ending of Shakespeare’s tragedy by envisioning a scenario where Juliet survives, as detailed on the show’s website.

“It’s a story about female empowerment and women’s ability to do what they want to do…to control their own destiny,” she added. “I think it’s a wonderful message and obviously very fun.”

Since her historic appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court, Jackson has become a symbol of female empowerment, especially for Black women. However, before falling in love with law, the Supreme Court justice recalls first falling in love with theater, making skits, and dressing up with her childhood best friend. 

“And then, when I got into high school, I did speech and debate, and I had these two different loves, the law and theater. And so being the first Black woman Supreme Court justice to appear on a Broadway stage. That has been a dream of mine for all of these years,” she said. 

In her memoir, “Lovely One,” Jackson reflects on taking drama and musical theater courses with Matt Damon at Harvard while pursuing a degree in government. Just as the Supreme Court justice was able to balance her passions growing up, Jackson believes it’s important to show people that justices are people with passions, too. 

“I just also think it’s very important to remind people that justices are human beings,” she said.  “We have dreams and that we are public servants, and we are not so detached from the people that we serve.”

