Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
A moist, velvety red cake topped with a smooth cream cheese frosting that’s perfect for any occasion.
Difficulty Level: easy
30 min Prep
30 min Cook
1 hr Total
12 Servings
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cocoa powder
- 1 1/2 cups vegetable oil
- 1 cup buttermilk, room temperature
- 2 large eggs, room temperature
- 2 tablespoons red food coloring
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon white distilled vinegar
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour two 9-inch round cake pans to prevent the cake from sticking.
- In a mixing bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder. This ensures there are no lumps in the dry ingredients.
- In a large bowl, gently whisk together the vegetable oil, buttermilk, eggs, food coloring, vanilla extract, and vinegar until well combined.
- Gradually add the sifted dry ingredients to the wet mixture. Stir with a spatula until just combined and smooth. Be careful not to overmix the batter.
- Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake pans. Use a spatula to smooth the tops.
- Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Let the cakes cool in the pans for 10 minutes, then carefully remove them from the pans and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Meanwhile, prepare the frosting by beating the butter and cream cheese together with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Gradually add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract, beating until smooth.
- Once the cakes are completely cool, spread a generous layer of frosting on top of one cake layer. Place the second cake on top, then frost the top and sides of the cake.
