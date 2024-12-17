Experts predict Trump’s SoftBank’s $100B AI investment will bring few jobs to Black and Brown Americans

"These announcements from SoftBank should be taken with a grain of salt given their past history with these announcements and President Trump," said Adam Conner, vice president of technology policy at the Center for American Progress.

Gerren Keith Gaynor
Dec 17, 2024
Donald Trump, Masayoshi Son, SoftBank, theGrio.com
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump looks on as SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son delivers remarks at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on December 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Tech experts are questioning President-elect Donald Trump and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son’s announcement that the Japanese investment holding company would invest $100 billion in the United States, creating a “minimum” of 100,000 jobs.

Trump championed the “historic investment” as a “monumental demonstration of confidence in America’s future.” The incoming president said the SoftBank commitment would “help ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and other industries of tomorrow are built, created and grown right here in the USA.”

Despite Monday’s press conference announcement at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, signaling an early show of confidence among global investors to build advanced technologies in the U.S. – and by proxy stimulate national economic growth – tech experts tell theGrio they are less confident the proposed investment would do what Trump claims.

“While there may be legitimate announcements from companies and President-elect Trump in the future, these announcements from SoftBank should be taken with a grain of salt given their past history with these announcements and President Trump,” said Adam Conner, vice president of technology policy at the Center for American Progress.

Michelle Obama shares her family’s tropical holiday traditions and her secret to gift shopping
Also Read:
Michelle Obama shares her family’s tropical holiday traditions and her secret to gift shopping

Conner noted that, in 2016, at the start of Trump’s first term as president, SoftBank made a similar pledge of $50 billion in the U.S. that would create 50,000 jobs. That, he said, resulted in a “failed Foxconn plant in Wisconsin.” According to a report from The Verge, the massive plant was supposed to build LCD products in exchange for billions of dollars in state subsidies. However, what Foxxcon ultimately built was far smaller in scope and size despite the offer of $4.5 billion in subsidies from the state of Wisconsin.

Conner also highlighted the bankruptcy of WeWork, which was financially backed by SoftBank Group. He told theGrio, “We should expect more of these kinds of announcements as CEOs aim to curry favor with President-elect Trump, who has been clear that he plans to reward businesses and investors that support him.” Conner added, “Whether they deliver actual investments or more failed manufacturing plants remains to be seen.”

A. Prince Albert III, founder and president of Goldwater Ventures, which advises institutions engaging Black and brown communities, told theGrio that it’s unlikely any of SoftBank’s investments will result in as many jobs as Trump and SoftBank’s CEO proclaim – especially among communities of color.

“I don’t see his direct investment creating jobs for … Black and Brown Americans,” said Albert, who noted that given Son’s investment history, his latest pledge will likely go toward “capital investment infrastructure” for AI and other technologies. He explained, “That infrastructure, once it’s built, it’s kind of automated and run by other companies.”

“While there might be some marginal increase in inclusion of Black and Brown Americans, it’s not going to be direct,” Albert maintained. “It’s not going to be measurable,” he added. “Absent a concerted effort to center these communities, the incidental increase in Black and Latinx Americans getting into AI would not be because of this $100 billion.”

Schools are cutting bus service for children. Parents are turning to ride-hailing apps
Also Read:
Schools are cutting bus service for children. Parents are turning to ride-hailing apps
Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Last 2 defendants in Atlanta’s Young Thug trial are acquitted of murder and gang charges

Last 2 defendants in Atlanta’s Young Thug trial are acquitted of murder and gang charges

By TheGrio

Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing is charged with murder in New York, court records show

Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing is charged with murder in New York, court records show

By TheGrio

Whiteness is a lethal weapon

Whiteness is a lethal weapon

By TheGrio

These Siblings Decided To Hire A Hitman To Murder Their Stepdad So They Could Get Their Hands On His Life Insurance Money

These Siblings Decided To Hire A Hitman To Murder Their Stepdad So They Could Get Their Hands On His Life Insurance Money

By Chip Chick

She Disappeared In 2008, And Her Alleged Killer Was Later Found Deceased In The Trunk Of Another Woman’s Car

She Disappeared In 2008, And Her Alleged Killer Was Later Found Deceased In The Trunk Of Another Woman’s Car

By Chip Chick

After This Teen Complained About His Parents Limiting His Screen Time, A Chatbot Allegedly Encouraged Him To Kill Them

After This Teen Complained About His Parents Limiting His Screen Time, A Chatbot Allegedly Encouraged Him To Kill Them

By Chip Chick