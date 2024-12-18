Walking 1,000 extra steps a day could help you reduce depressive symptoms

Feeling the seasonal blues? You may need to take a walk.

According to a new study published Monday in the journal JAMA Network Open, a higher daily step count is associated with fewer depressive symptoms.

By analyzing data pulled from 33 studies involving over 96,000 adults, researchers found that increasing the number of steps by even a small amount each day can have an impact on depressive symptoms. While 10,000 steps has been a popular metric, this study found just 1,000 more steps a day was enough to improve symptoms.

Speaking about the results to CNN, lead author of the study Dr. Bruno Bizzozero-Peroni, a postdoctoral researcher at the Health and Social Research Centre, University of Castilla-La Mancha in Spain, said, “Our study provides further evidence that encouraging people to be active, regardless of the type or intensity of the activity, is an effective strategy for preventing depression.”

This study supports current thinking around the fact that any sort of regular physical activity can promote both better physical and mental health, and not just for adults—in May a study found that physical activity was beneficial for children with mental health disorders. Though exactly how much physical activity is needed is still up for debate.

Last year, researchers found despite long-held beliefs that people need at least 30 minutes a day, just getting 11 minutes may go a long way. Earlier this year, researchers also reported that women may require less exercise in order to live longer.

Dr. Karmel Choi, clinical psychologist and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School who was involved in the latest study, told CNN more research was needed because the studies included were largely observational and focused on the general population rather than people with clinical depression. Additionally, Choi highlighted that given their process, researchers can’t deduce if movement impacts depression or if people with depression move less.

“Step count is a nice proxy for physical activity, which has been consistently shown to have beneficial effects on depression risk,” she told the publication. “That said, we should remember that step counts best capture certain kinds of movement, such as walking or running, and may be less well-suited to capture activities like yoga.”

Choi further advised people to find the metric that best works for them, whether it’s time or a certain number of steps. Movement doesn’t have to necessarily be taking walks for miles, it could be as simple as having a two-minute dance party midday or opting to take the stairs instead of the elevator.

This study comes at a time when depression is on the rise for Black Americans, particularly Black mothers. Mental Health Awareness Month in May launched with the update that mental health has become a leading cause in the Black maternal mortality rate.

With Black Americans maintaining near similar rates as white Americans for depression and seasonal depression plaguing many as winter draws closer, it may be wise for people to get moving.