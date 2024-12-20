Guess which Black celebrity had a hand in Kerry Washington meeting her husband

Kerry Washington may have David Alan Grier to thank ultimately for her husband.

During an appearance on the “Sherri Shephard” show on Friday, Washington, who has been married to former NFL player turned award-winning film director and actor Nnamdi Asomugha for the last 11 years, shared how she originally met him backstage at a Broadway show she was in alongside Grier.

“I don’t know about all the credit,” Washington said of Grier’s involvement in the couple forming. “But he was there the night that we first met.”

According to Washington she asked Grier to “come rescue” her in the event her conversation with “some guy” she was meeting that evening went sour. That “guy” happened to be Asomugha and by the time Grier joined the conversation, to her surprise, Washington was enjoying her chat.

“I was like, I’m good,” she teased.

Washington suspects Grier takes all of the credit today because not too long after that, he went on to star in “Solider’s Play” on Broadway with Asomugha.

“I’ll give it to him. I’ll give him a little credit,” joked “The Six Triple Eight” actress.

Washington and Asomugha married in 2013 and have since welcomed two children together, while Washington is also a stepmom to his daughter from a previous relationship.

The 47-year-old actress was on Shephard’s show to discuss her brand new film, “The Six Triple Eight,” a World War II film that just dropped on Netflix. The film, directed by Tyler Perry and featuring Oprah Winfrey, stars Washington as Charity Adams, who led the largest all-Black woman unit in the U.S. military during World War II.

Washington, no stranger to playing iconic women, said she wanted to ensure viewers would see only Charity and not think of any of the other characters she’s brought to life or herself.

“I felt like if anybody watches this movie and they’re thinking about anybody else, if they watch this movie, they think about Olivia or they think about Kerry, then I’m doing a disservice to the women of the Six Triple Eight. They have to watch this movie and only think about Charity Adams,” she said. “So I worked with Tyler to go places I’d never gone before, with my voice, with my physicality. I really tried to transform into her so that people would only think of her and she could get the legacy she deserves.”