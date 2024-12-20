Travel experts share tips ahead of busy holiday travel season

Expedia released this year’s Holiday Travel Outlook in time for the busy travel season. The report highlights Friday, Dec. 20, through Sunday, Dec. 22, as the busiest and most expensive travel days before Christmas. Thursday, Dec. 26, will yield the busiest crowds following the holiday.

Frequent holiday travelers know which dates to avoid flying or driving on, but schedules often prevent getting ahead of the crowds. The Transportation Security Administration’s Travel Numbers reflect this reality, as data consistently matches Expedia’s findings for 2024.

Last year, for example, the Friday before Christmas saw the most travelers through TSA checkpoints, totaling over 2.77 million. After the holiday, Dec. 26 held the record for the most passengers screened, at 2.66 million, though Dec. 27 and 28 showed similar crowd figures.

With millions of passengers preparing to pass through TSA checkpoints again, travel experts reveal their top tips for navigating the busy holiday season. Those tips include remaining flexible when planning travel and packing strategically to make everyone’s lives easier when heading to the airport.

Consider Flexible Travel Times

Many families’ top travel choices include the coveted late-morning or early-afternoon flights. While picking a more convenient time to fly accommodates everyone’s schedules, this strategy yields increased crowds and a higher risk of delays. Experts encourage families to adopt more flexible travel plans to start a holiday vacation on the right foot despite the early wake-up time.

A crucial key to navigating holiday crowds involves leaving early, says theme park journalist Megan duBois. “If you’re flying, try to get that first flight of the day, which is less susceptible to delays. If driving, hit the road by 7 a.m. to avoid afternoon and evening traffic.” An extra early start to a road trip also helps circumvent congested cities before the morning rush hour. If an early morning flight delay occurs, travelers benefit from more backup options throughout the day rather than run the risk of getting stranded overnight.

If even more flexibility allows, experts recommend families consider traveling on the actual holiday. What seems like an unconventional idea results in virtually no crowds altogether. Monica Fish, frequent traveler and Founder of Planner at Heart, encourages travelers to think outside the box. “Many people want to already be at their destination for the holidays, but reconsider if you can.” Fish continued to recount a time when her family flew to the Caribbean early Christmas morning. “The roads were totally empty, and we arrived at our resort in time for a special holiday dinner on the beach,” she adds.

According to the TSA’s Travel Numbers, Dec. 24 and 25 yielded the lowest crowds in last year’s peak holiday travel season, with 1.97 million and 2.02 million screened passengers, respectively.

Pack Light and Remember Patience

Aside from maintaining a flexible calendar, travelers looking to avoid the worst pitfalls of holiday travel benefit from bringing fewer things. Kimberly Fidler, Vice President of Marketing for Get Away Today, encourages families to pack as light as possible. “We don’t ever check luggage – even on longer trips,” Fidler shares.

Traveling light is often an aspirational pipe dream for families with young children. Fidler recognizes many experience difficulty deciding how much to pack, noting her downsizing began once her children grew out of car seats. However, families will know the best time to adjust with their kids. Hoping to instill the habit in her children, Fidler’s family practice of packing light began when her children were young. She adds that packing light “also helps cut down time at the airport,” when excess luggage weighs other travelers down.

If a holiday vacation includes traveling with gifts, consider purchasing smaller items that fit in a small suitcase. Shipping gifts to the final destination alleviates added weight.

In addition to allowing for extra time, Alex Caspero, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Delish Knowledge, urges families to pack their patience during the busy holiday season. She adds, “Factor in delays for security lines, traffic, and unexpected issues. If you travel often, consider getting Global Entry or Clear airport security to make flying easier.” Caspero notes these measures will help combat the stress of potentially missing a flight due to long lines.